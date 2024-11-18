Rebel Wilson Was Unrecognizable 10 Years Ago

Many Hollywood stars we knew a decade ago are completely unrecognizable now. Zac Efron's jaw reconstruction surgery led to a whole new look, while Khloe Kardashian's frequent visits to her cosmetic surgeon in the last decade certainly show in her face. However, in the category of celebrities who have practically transformed into new people in the previous 10 years, Rebel Wilson takes the cake.

Skyrocketing to fame as the undoubtedly hilarious Fat Amy in the 2012 film "Pitch Perfect," Wilson's weight was the butt of the joke. Being pigeonholed into the fat, funny friend archetype, Wilson spent years taking in the success that came with that image. "It was put to me at the time by the team around me that 'if you do lose weight, you will lose your career,'" she told Oprah Winfrey with WeightWatchers in May 2024. Eventually, the Australian actor put her health over her work, shedding an immense amount of weight during the COVID-19 lockdown, and found herself a new image on the other side of the pandemic.

Even when her team was hesitant to let go of Wilson's fat and funny image that had solidified the actor's biggest roles — including as Kristen Wiig's roommate in the 2011 film "Bridesmaids," and Dakota Johnson's fun-loving co-worker in 2016's "How to be Single" — Wilson discovered a dire reason to lose weight.

