Rebel Wilson Was Unrecognizable 10 Years Ago
Many Hollywood stars we knew a decade ago are completely unrecognizable now. Zac Efron's jaw reconstruction surgery led to a whole new look, while Khloe Kardashian's frequent visits to her cosmetic surgeon in the last decade certainly show in her face. However, in the category of celebrities who have practically transformed into new people in the previous 10 years, Rebel Wilson takes the cake.
Skyrocketing to fame as the undoubtedly hilarious Fat Amy in the 2012 film "Pitch Perfect," Wilson's weight was the butt of the joke. Being pigeonholed into the fat, funny friend archetype, Wilson spent years taking in the success that came with that image. "It was put to me at the time by the team around me that 'if you do lose weight, you will lose your career,'" she told Oprah Winfrey with WeightWatchers in May 2024. Eventually, the Australian actor put her health over her work, shedding an immense amount of weight during the COVID-19 lockdown, and found herself a new image on the other side of the pandemic.
Even when her team was hesitant to let go of Wilson's fat and funny image that had solidified the actor's biggest roles — including as Kristen Wiig's roommate in the 2011 film "Bridesmaids," and Dakota Johnson's fun-loving co-worker in 2016's "How to be Single" — Wilson discovered a dire reason to lose weight.
Rebel Wilson's weight loss was motivated by her dream of starting a family
The star revealed on Instagram Live in 2021 that she needed to kickstart her health journey after her doctor suggested losing weight to have a better chance at having children in the future. "That's kind of what started it, that if I lost some excess weight that it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and having the eggs be a better quality," Rebel Wilson said (via Page Six). "It wasn't even really myself, it was more thinking of a future mini-me, really."
After that conversation with her doctor, Wilson dubbed 2020 her "year of health." "I did work out like a maniac," Wilson told Today, noting that she normally devoted two and a half hours to exercise. "The pandemic helped because when everything shut down I didn't have to work." The actor revealed that she lost 77 pounds in 2020, crediting simple exercises like walking as her biggest form of activity. Like many other celebrities who have relied on Ozempic for weight loss, Wilson used the diabetes drug to support her relationship with food. "Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good," she told The Times in 2024. In the end, Wilson's dream of a family came true when in 2022 she announced on Instagram the birth of her child, Royce Lillian, via surrogate, with wife Ramona Agruma.