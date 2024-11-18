JD Vance & Jennifer Aniston's Viral Spat, Explained

Amid all the chaos of the 2024 presidential election and both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris' campaigns, there were a handful of comments that each candidate and their running mates made that were particularly notable, not the least of which was something JD Vance said in 2021.

JD Vance appeared on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show back in 2021, where he said, "[The US is run by] a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made ... and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too." JD Vance's comments were particularly pointed, as he originally named politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Pete Buttigieg, and Kamala Harris as childless. Harris, however, is a stepmother to her husband's two children, and Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten had been dealing with adoption troubles up until that point.

The comment resurfaced shortly after Donald Trump named JD Vance as his running mate in the 2024 election, and his words didn't win anyone in Hollywood over. Unsurprisingly, the Swifties had it out for him, and one critic of Vance's comments was "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston, who, per the BBC, reposted the interview on her Instagram story with her own commentary. Aniston's comments resulted in a bit of a feud, as JD Vance took it upon himself to respond to the actress, resulting in a back and forth argument that had the internet reeling.

