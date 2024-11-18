What Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Have Said About Their Communication Issues

Amy Robach lives a decidedly lavish life but that doesn't mean everything is perfect with her and partner T.J. Holmes. The controversial couple has been refreshingly open about their struggles on their podcast. In one episode of "Amy and T.J.," Holmes even confessed that things got so bad at one point that he felt like they were just going through the motions and were no longer present in the relationship. Robach disclosed that they stopped going on dates and spending time with each other outside of work, to which Holmes added: "We stopped making our relationship a priority." Fortunately, the couple managed to work through their issues, and they remain as loved-up as ever.

In September 2024, Robach remarked in an episode of her and Holmes' other podcast, "I Do, Part 2," that although they're both open to being married again someday, the former colleagues plan to take their time before tying the knot. "There is no urgency in the sense that I'm 51 years old. I don't need to rush into anything," she reasoned. Holmes also shared why his potential future wedding to Robach would be different from his first, clarifying, "It's different for me this time around, where it doesn't feel like the next step. [Like], 'What needs to be done? It's been so long.' No, I just want to marry her."

Robach and Holmes were still married to other people when they began seeing each other in November 2022, though they've always insisted that they'd already split from their respective spouses months prior to anything romantic happening between them. Robach and Andrew Shue finalized their divorce in March 2023, while Holmes' marriage to Marilee Fiebig was officially dissolved seven months later.

