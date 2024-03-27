The Lavish Life Of Amy Robach

For many journalists, landing an anchor position on a show like "Good Morning America" is an unattainable dream; something to strive for, but that few ever achieve. Longtime news correspondent Amy Robach worked her way up through the ranks for years before getting a chance to host the popular breakfast series, ultimately remaining in the seat for over a decade before it all came crashing down in one of the biggest scandals ever to rock morning television. In 2022, fans were shocked to discover that Amy Robach and co-host T.J Holmes were in a romantic relationship, despite both being married to other people at the time. ABC promptly fired the pair and they disappeared from our screens.

Although it meant a catastrophic loss of salary, Robach scored a bigger severance payout from "Good Morning America" than Holmes, which is how she can continue living in the lavish fashion she's become accustomed to over the years. After all, an anchor job on one of the biggest morning shows in the world isn't going to pay peanuts, and there's a certain lifestyle that comes with that.

But what exactly does Robach's day-to-day look like pre- and post-TV stardom? From going on romantic vacations to living in multi-million-dollar apartments, and even a turn on the runway, nothing is off limits to her.