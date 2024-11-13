Tiffany Trump's Complete Style Transformation

Melania Trump's numerous great fashion moments over the years, Ivanka Trump's (now-shuttered) clothing and shoe brands, and her stepmother's experience as a model prior to marrying her famous husband, have easily made them the most prominent members of the Trump family when it comes to style. But there's actually a third fashion girlie in the family: Tiffany Trump. The only daughter of Donald Trump and his second wife Marla Maples, Tiffany shied away from the limelight for much of her life — until her father's presidential campaign thrust her into the public eye, that is. Still, her reputation as the so-called "forgotten daughter" persisted due to Tiffany's comparatively smaller role in her dad's campaign and subsequent presidency, so the proud college grad's style was never as widely covered as that of Ivanka and Melania.

However, over the years, Tiffany has been slowly but surely developing her fashion know-how and finding her own sense of style. Having been raised by a mother who worked extensively as both a model and actor, she was likely exposed to all kinds of fancy clothing and shoe brands growing up, igniting an interest in fashion that continued to grow during her adult years. Tiffany got to learn more about the ins and outs of the fashion industry by working as an intern for Vogue in 2011 — an opportunity she landed with the help of Ivanka — before following in her mom's footsteps and making her runway debut at New York Fashion Week just five years later.

While she didn't end up pursuing a career in either fashion or modeling, focusing on getting her degree from Georgetown Law School instead, she frequently attends fashion shows and supports her favorite designers, all while blossoming into a bonafide fashionista in her own right. Suffice it to say that Tiffany Trump's style has had a truly stunning transformation.

