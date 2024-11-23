What To Know About JD Vance's Chief Of Staff, Jacob Reses

In early 2024, few even knew his name, but with Donald Trump's re-election Jacob Reses officially became one of the most influential people in the world. Reses is Vice President J.D. Vance's chief of staff — an opportunity he's notably been preparing for all his life. Reses attended Princeton University as a registered Democrat, but sometime during his studies, Reses' political views changed, and he realized he was more aligned with Republican policies. "I was very lucky to have great mentors and to also have some lucky breaks," he acknowledged to The Press of Atlantic City in 2017. "Princeton changed me and changed my view of the world."

Vance's chief of staff is especially passionate about the divisive policies that the Republican party has based their campaigns on time and again, such as the mass deportation of immigrants and abolishing Obamacare. Although Vance has admitted that being Trump's running mate had some personal consequences, which even included the loss of some longtime friends, Reses wasn't one of them. The two have been close for years and Reses landed the coveted position as Vance's chief of staff in 2022. According to those in the know, Reses is a born organizer and strategist and plays a vital part in Vance's success as one of his closest advisers.