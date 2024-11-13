Dick Van Dyke Has A Morbidly Funny Take On Donald Trump's Election Win

Dick Van Dyke didn't mince words when asked about President-elect Donald Trump's 2024 election victory. A week after Trump's win, Van Dyke was asked by the paparazzi if the future looks bright for America, to which he responded, "I hope you're right!" (via Daily Mail).

The real quip came when Van Dyke was asked, "Do you think Donald Trump is capable of making America great again?" Even though the famed actor was 98 at the time of the election, he was still as quick-thinking as ever and responded by saying, "Fortunately, I won't be around to experience the four years." The Hollywood legend will be 102 by the time the next election is held in 2028, which will mark the end of Trump's administration.

Prior to the election, Van Dyke endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. He shared a video on his Instagram page and YouTube channel with the title "VOTE!! ‪@kamalaharris‬." In it, he recited part of a speech penned by "The Twilight Zone" creator Rod Serling, which Van Dyke initially gave at a 1964 civil rights event with Martin Luther King Jr. "Hatred is not the norm. Prejudice is not the norm. Suspicion, dislike, jealousy, scapegoating — none of those are the transcendent facets of the human personality," he said. "To those who tell us the inequality of the human animal is a necessary evil, we must respond by simply saying that first, it is evil, but not necessary."

