Dick Van Dyke Has A Morbidly Funny Take On Donald Trump's Election Win
Dick Van Dyke didn't mince words when asked about President-elect Donald Trump's 2024 election victory. A week after Trump's win, Van Dyke was asked by the paparazzi if the future looks bright for America, to which he responded, "I hope you're right!" (via Daily Mail).
The real quip came when Van Dyke was asked, "Do you think Donald Trump is capable of making America great again?" Even though the famed actor was 98 at the time of the election, he was still as quick-thinking as ever and responded by saying, "Fortunately, I won't be around to experience the four years." The Hollywood legend will be 102 by the time the next election is held in 2028, which will mark the end of Trump's administration.
Prior to the election, Van Dyke endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. He shared a video on his Instagram page and YouTube channel with the title "VOTE!! @kamalaharris." In it, he recited part of a speech penned by "The Twilight Zone" creator Rod Serling, which Van Dyke initially gave at a 1964 civil rights event with Martin Luther King Jr. "Hatred is not the norm. Prejudice is not the norm. Suspicion, dislike, jealousy, scapegoating — none of those are the transcendent facets of the human personality," he said. "To those who tell us the inequality of the human animal is a necessary evil, we must respond by simply saying that first, it is evil, but not necessary."
Van Dyke has never been a fan of Trump
Many Hollywood A-listers have spoken out against President-elect Donald Trump since his first run for office. Dick Van Dyke has long been a detractor of Trump and was fearful of his impact on the country and the world before he was even elected in 2016; a stance far from one of Van Dyke's biggest controversies. "He's been a magnet to all the hidden racists and xenophobes in the country. I haven't been this scared since the Cuban Missile Crisis," Van Dyke said in a June 2016 interview with CNN. "I think the human race is hanging in a very delicate balance in a lot of areas right now — ISIS and North Korea and Russia and China — and I'm just so afraid he will put us in a war immediately. ... He scares me."
Van Dyke has been a vocal supporter of the Democratic Party during the past few election cycles. He previously endorsed Bernie Sanders in 2016 and again in 2020. "He never has changed his attack because of pressure from the outside or when he felt the wind was blowing another way. He stuck with who he is and what he believes," he said of Sanders in a February 2020 video posted to X, formerly Twitter. "Another four years of the [Trump] administration and we won't have a democracy anymore," Van Dyke said.