Dick Van Dyke's Most Controversial Moments Over The Years

Legendary comedic performer Dick Van Dyke has regaled us with his hilarious antics for over 65 years, and in September 2023, at age 97, he added soap operas to his list of credits when Van Dyke played Timothy Robicheaux on "Days of Our Lives," who turned out to be John Black's (Drake Hogestyn) long-lost father. His touching and heartfelt performance helped solve a giant mystery in John's life.

Van Dyke began acting in 1957, and would later achieve worldwide fame as Rob Petrie on "The Dick Van Dyke Show," which ran from 1961 to 1966. Loosely based on the life of series creator and iconic comedian Carl Reiner, the show was about the misadventures of a TV writer and his co-workers and family. Mary Tyler Moore played his long-suffering wife Laura Petrie and would also go on to great acclaim.

Pushing the boundaries of acceptable comedy in the 1960s, in the 10th episode of Season 5 titled "Go Tell the Birds and the Bees," Rob and Laura must uncomfortably tell their son Ritchie (Larry Matthews) where babies come from. Similarly, another episode was planned in which Ritchie walks in on his parents having sex. Van Dyke explained to MeTV in September 2021, "We didn't show it or anything. It was a story about behavior. The kid is acting very strange, and we finally figured out that's what must have happened." However, the network disagreed, and deeming the material inappropriate for audiences, the episode was scrapped.