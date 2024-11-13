Alina Habba May Pivot From Trump's Worst Lawyer To Flashy New Role

In the week since Election Day, we've been inundated with news of Donald Trump's new cabinet appointees. One important role has yet to be filled, but rumors are swirling that Trump has someone he knows well in mind for the gig. Trump's civil lawyer, Alina Habba, may take on the role of White House Press Secretary, and from the sound of it, she'd be up for the challenge.

On November 12, Habba appeared on Fox News and was asked about the possibility of acting as Trump's White House Press Secretary. "I'm very loyal to President Trump. I would think about it very seriously," she said, per Newsweek. Ultimately, according to Habba, "I leave it to the president and the three people that are on my board of directors — that's Luke, Chloe, and Parker — my children. Everybody will know in time," she noted (via New York Post). Habba became a part of Trump's legal team in 2021, and she has subsequently represented him in multiple cases without much success, leading many to think of her as the president-elect's worst lawyer. She and Trump were also fined almost $1 million in 2023 for filing multiple lawsuits that were deemed unnecessary by the court. Through it all, though, Habba has, in fact, appeared to remain "very loyal" to Trump and was active in his 2024 presidential campaign.

