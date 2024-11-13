Alina Habba May Pivot From Trump's Worst Lawyer To Flashy New Role
In the week since Election Day, we've been inundated with news of Donald Trump's new cabinet appointees. One important role has yet to be filled, but rumors are swirling that Trump has someone he knows well in mind for the gig. Trump's civil lawyer, Alina Habba, may take on the role of White House Press Secretary, and from the sound of it, she'd be up for the challenge.
On November 12, Habba appeared on Fox News and was asked about the possibility of acting as Trump's White House Press Secretary. "I'm very loyal to President Trump. I would think about it very seriously," she said, per Newsweek. Ultimately, according to Habba, "I leave it to the president and the three people that are on my board of directors — that's Luke, Chloe, and Parker — my children. Everybody will know in time," she noted (via New York Post). Habba became a part of Trump's legal team in 2021, and she has subsequently represented him in multiple cases without much success, leading many to think of her as the president-elect's worst lawyer. She and Trump were also fined almost $1 million in 2023 for filing multiple lawsuits that were deemed unnecessary by the court. Through it all, though, Habba has, in fact, appeared to remain "very loyal" to Trump and was active in his 2024 presidential campaign.
Alina Habba certainly made her support for Trump known during his campaign
At this time, Alina Habba is clearly remaining tight-lipped about the likelihood that she will be asked to take on the White House Press Secretary role. Yet, she is rumored to be the frontrunner. Donald Trump has been at Mar-a-Lago since the election took place, and Habba will reportedly be joining him there at some point this week.
If it turns out that Habba has been gunning for a position in Trump's cabinet, it certainly wouldn't come as a surprise. After all, her behavior during his presidential campaign went above and beyond the call of duty for his lawyer. She spoke at Trump's controversial Madison Square Garden rally, shouting and draping a sequin MAGA jacket over the podium. That was just one of many campaign trail appearances she made where it was clear that she wanted all eyes on her. So, Habba's cringeworthy singing on Election Night may have been more than just excitement that her candidate won the election — it might have been joy about her potential career change. As she put it, we will all "know in time."