All The Details About Adam Sandler's Marriage To His Wife Jackie

In 2023, Adam Sandler was awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. On the red carpet for the event, his wife, Jackie Sandler, spoke with ET about what it's like to be married to one of the most famous men in comedy. "He's extremely loyal," she said. "He's a great, great friend to have. He's a great person, great friend." That loyalty shows up in his movie career, as he almost always finds roles in his films for his nearest and dearest. "Sandler has a reputation for making movies with his friends, and that's something we all want to do," director Sammi Cohen told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023. "What I say is, he's still making movies with his friends, but they're his kids. He is the kind of dad who's also your best friend."

Jackie had one more thing to note about her husband in that aforementioned red carpet interview. "He is funny all the time!" she said. "It's his personality. He really is. He's always trying to make me laugh, and I'm always trying to make him laugh, so it works out."

It has, indeed, worked out; in 2023, the Sandlers celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary. Still, even though Adam is a massive, prolific movie star, they tend to keep the details of their family life pretty private. Never fear, though; below, we've rounded up all the details we know about Adam Sandler's marriage to his wife Jackie.