All The Details About Adam Sandler's Marriage To His Wife Jackie
In 2023, Adam Sandler was awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. On the red carpet for the event, his wife, Jackie Sandler, spoke with ET about what it's like to be married to one of the most famous men in comedy. "He's extremely loyal," she said. "He's a great, great friend to have. He's a great person, great friend." That loyalty shows up in his movie career, as he almost always finds roles in his films for his nearest and dearest. "Sandler has a reputation for making movies with his friends, and that's something we all want to do," director Sammi Cohen told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023. "What I say is, he's still making movies with his friends, but they're his kids. He is the kind of dad who's also your best friend."
Jackie had one more thing to note about her husband in that aforementioned red carpet interview. "He is funny all the time!" she said. "It's his personality. He really is. He's always trying to make me laugh, and I'm always trying to make him laugh, so it works out."
It has, indeed, worked out; in 2023, the Sandlers celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary. Still, even though Adam is a massive, prolific movie star, they tend to keep the details of their family life pretty private. Never fear, though; below, we've rounded up all the details we know about Adam Sandler's marriage to his wife Jackie.
The couple first met on the set of Big Daddy
In 1999, Adam Sandler starred in "Big Daddy," one of his most beloved films. In it, he plays Sonny, an unmotivated law school graduate who unexpectedly finds himself caring for a child (played by "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody" stars Dylan and Cole Sprouse). At one point, Sonny brings the boy to a bar so they can watch some football, leading to a classic moment where the boy tells a waitress that he's rooting for "the godd*** Jets."
That waitress was played by an actor named Jackie Titone. They only shared a few moments on screen, but Sandler was interested enough that Titone asked her out; that was the beginning of a relationship which would continue for decades.
In July 2020, the "Little Nicky" star shared a throwback photo of himself with his wife on Instagram. "22 years ago today we locked eyes and fell deep," he wrote. "Look forward to the next 22, young lady. Love you my forever girl."
Rumors swirled that Adam Sandler had called off their relationship in the '00s
In the years after "Big Daddy," the relationship between former "Saturday Night Live" star Adam Sandler and his model/actor girlfriend Jackie Titone became an object of much interest to his fans. After all, it seemed to get serious right out the gate. In 2000, Titone converted to Judaism, which was a meaningful and major step for the relationship. That same year, their relationship ended up at the center of some tabloid speculation.
After spending a few years on "SNL," Sandler become quite the film star, leading projects like "Happy Gilmore" and "The Wedding Singer." Jackie, on the other hand, was working mostly as a model aside from bit parts here and there. Not long after they began dating, the rumor mill got right to churning out some chatter about whether or not they could make it work.
There were even whispers about them supposedly breaking up over Jackie's unwillingness to sign a prenuptial agreement. However, her father, Joe Titone, told The Sun-Sentinel in 2000 that she didn't need her A-lister boyfriend. "Jackie has a career of her own now," he insisted. Still, he acknowledged that Sandler's status in the industry afforded his daughter some perks. "Even if they're not married, I'm hoping they can still have a professional relationship." In the end, Sandler's publicist told the paper that the rumors about a prenup argument weren't worth paying attention to. "They're still together. These are just vicious rumors," she said.
Adam Sandler rehearsed his proposal before popping the question
Whatever disagreement Jackie Titone and Adam Sandler might (or might not) have had about a prenup seems to have been worked out by 2002. That year, Sandler went on "Good Morning America" to announce that he'd popped the question, and that he and Titone were engaged to be married.
The "I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry" star told reporter Diane Sawyer that he'd spent the day of his proposal rehearsing for the big moment. "I played basketball that afternoon, trying to calm down," he said. "Then I was driving, I was saying the stuff out loud and trying to, you know, make sure I hit all of the right things so she would remember nice stuff."
Thankfully, everything seems to have gone well. Titone said yes, and then she broke the news to her family. "She called her grandmother right after, and her mother, and they all said, yeah," Sandler revealed. "I heard the applause over the phone and stuff." The funnyman joked that he'd be able to use the engagement ring as a trump card to win future arguments, quipping, "I can bring it up in a fight. 'Hey, I got you that ring. Leave me alone,' that kind of thing."
Jackie and Adam Sandler's wedding had a star-studded guest list
Adam Sandler married Jackie Titone in the summer of 2003, tying the knot at a Malibu ceremony in front of over 400 guests. Sandler announced the news on his personal website — ah, the 2000s! — by sharing a photo of his bulldog, Meatball, wearing a doggie tuxedo. "Sandler got married...WOOPITY DOO!" he wrote on his website (via Entertainment Weekly).
Meatball wasn't the only high-profile guest to attend the ceremony, which happened to take place at a property owned by Dick Clark. Frequent collaborator Rob Schneider was there, as was Sandler's "Anger Management" co-star Jack Nicholson. Sharon Osbourne, Rodney Dangerfield, Winona Ryder, Dustin Hoffman, Quentin Tarantino, and Sandler's longtime pal Jennifer Aniston were also in attendance. Oh, but that's not all: On a 2020 episode of "The Dan Patrick Show," Adam revealed that a music legend showed up to the wedding without an invite. "Tom Petty that night got in a car accident on the PCH and came to my wedding to use the phone," he said.
When the couple rang in 20 years of marriage, Adam shouted out Jackie in an Instagram post that included some of their wedding photos. "Happy 20th my sweet Jackie! Your 'I do' was the best gift of my life," he wrote. "My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you and I love and appreciate your devoted soul more and more each day ... Lets keep going and going babe. Lots of love to give you. Always."
Adam and Jackie Sandler share two daughters
Jackie and Adam Sandler have two gorgeous daughters. Firstborn Sadie Sandler arrived on May 6, 2006. When Adam appeared on "The Tonight Show" the following year (via People), he told Jay Leno that he was his daughter's favorite person. "It was my wife the whole time and then the last month or two, it's all Sandler," he said. "It's like anything I do, the kid wants to do. The kid used to hate broccoli, so I would eat broccoli in front of the kid and now the kid eats broccoli. And we were going on a little bike thing and we put her on the back of the bike and she didn't want to wear a helmet, and I put a helmet on and now the kid's like, 'I want a helmet.'"
Jackie and Adam's second child, Sunny Sandler, was born on November 2, 2008. It seems that mom and dad have doted on her just as much as on their first child. When Sunny became a bat mitzvah in 2002, the lavish candy-themed party was attended by all sorts of celebs. Adam Sandler's "Murder Mystery" co-star Jennifer Aniston was there, as were Taylor Lautner, "Cobra Kai" actor Peyton List, Charlie Puth, and Halsey. "It was the craziest bat mitzvah I've ever seen in my life," Halsey laughed on "The Tonight Show," "as you would expect from Adam Sandler. It was like Coachella! ... His daughters are great, and he's so amazing."
There's no question that Adam Sandler loves working with Jackie Sandler
Adam and Jackie Sandler met on the set of "Big Daddy," but that's far from the only time they've worked together. In fact, Adam tends to find a spot for Jackie to appear in nearly every single movie he makes, adding up to more than 20 collaborations as of this writing. In "Little Nicky," she was an angel who appears to Nicky in heaven, giggling alongside a Reese Witherspoon cameo. In "Murder Mystery," she showed up as a flight attendant bewildered by Sandler's character's misbehavior. In "That's My Boy," Jackie played a masseuse on the receiving end of some sexual harassment, and in "Pixels," a movie about the world being attacked by video game characters, she was the assistant to the president.
In other words, Adam makes his movie career a full-on family business. He discussed that sort of thing in an interview with The Independent, admitting that he primarily makes films so that someone will bankroll him hanging out with friends (and, we can surmise, his family). "I didn't get into movies to please the critics," he confessed. "I got into it to make people laugh and have fun with my friends."
By all accounts, Adam and Jackie really do cherish any chance they get to act together. "They're best friends and know what they have is very special," a source told Us Weekly in 2024. "Plus, to be able to work together with their kids is a dream come true."
Adam Sandler has shared his 'secret' to having a long marriage
Hollywood marriages can be quite short, but at this point, Jackie and Adam Sandler have proven that their love is built to last. That kind of long-lasting relationship takes serious work, especially in the glare of the spotlight, so it's only natural that fans of the "Hubie Halloween" star would be interested in how, exactly, he did it.
That's an idea that surprised Sandler in a 2022 interview with AARP. "Nobody wants to hear about Adam Sandler's secret to marriage," he joked before getting down to the nitty-gritty. "I guess here's the secret: Jackie and I like spending time with each other. We try to make each other laugh, try to listen, try to include each other, try to support each other. We try our best — that's all." Sandler had one more tip: always keep an eye on the rest of your lives. "We don't ever think of not being together," he said. "We always talk about our future together."
This wasn't the first time he's answered the question of how he and Jackie continue to make it work all these years later. At the 2016 "Uncut Gems" premiere, he told reporters they are both totally present in the relationship. "Just getting time together," he said, according to Closer Weekly. "Making sure that you don't run off too long and hanging out together and telling the truth and that kind of thing's good."
Jackie Sandler has thoughts about her husband's kissing scenes
Even though Jackie Sandler has appeared in many Adam Sandler films, she doesn't tend to play his romantic love interest. That means Adam gets paired with other actors, including some of Hollywood's biggest beauties. For starters, he's worked with Drew Barrymore several times, including in "The Wedding Singer" and "50 First Dates." And, of course, he's acted opposite Jennifer Aniston in movies like "Just Go With It" and the "Murder Mystery" films on Netflix. Kissing scenes come with the territory of being a leading man, but that doesn't mean Jackie doesn't have notes.
When Adam reunited with Barrymore for "Blended," they appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" together to talk about their kissing scenes. "The best thing is that my wife loves Drew so much that she like, encourages me," Adam revealed. "There's no jealousy at all, she's just like, 'Get in there!'" Barrymore co-signed the anecdote, adding, "If you're not being romantic enough, she will like, berate you behind the camera!"
That tracks with what Adam said about his kissing scenes with Aniston. On "Conan," he confessed, "She wants me to go harder with the kissing ... My two daughters are like, 'Come on, be nice to Jennifer, kiss her good.'" While they filmed a kissing scene on "Murder Mystery," his family was on set to provide instant feedback. "I'm never good at that stuff, the kissing," he joked, "but when it's in the privacy of my own home, you should see me go, guys."
Jackie Sandler encouraged her other half to be in Uncut Gems
Adam Sandler has been in the movie business a very long time, and the vast majority of his films are, shall we say, not critical successes. He even broke the record for the most nominations at the Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as the Razzies, which recognize the worst in film.
Sometimes, though, Sandler surprises everyone with a knockout performance in a movie that earns critical acclaim. It happened with the 2019 film "Uncut Gems," for example, which saw Sandler play a man struggling with a gambling addiction. His character goes on an increasingly stressful journey as he desperately tries to make good on his debts. "Sometimes I feel like I'm tapped out with new thoughts, and then all of a sudden, something new comes up and I go, 'OK, how can I make this happen?'" he told AARP. "It was cool as hell pushing myself in new ways like I did on 'Uncut Gems.' Running around the Diamond District in New York, the intensity of that amazing character."
That iconic role wouldn't have happened were it not for Sandler's wife Jackie. In an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Adam admitted that it was his wife who pushed him to go out for the part. "I was scared to do it," he said, revealing that they both read and loved the script. After she encouraged him to take it, Adam relented. He added, "She gives me, you know, strength and courage to jump into this stuff."
The whole Sandler family acted on Netflix together
Sadie and Sunny Sandler have been in several of their parents' movies before, but in 2023, they jumped headfirst into a project where the girls were the stars. In particular, Sunny led the cast of "You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah," a Netflix comedy about a girl who has a falling-out with her best friend just before they're supposed to become bat mitzvahs. Adam Sandler played Sunny's character's father, while Jackie starred as the mother of her best friend.
Sammi Cohen, the film's director, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter at length about what it was like to direct the Sandler family in the movie. She pointed to one particular scene, where Adam's character tries to make his daughter laugh, as an example of what the atmosphere on set was like. "As much as that scene is Danny and Stacy, it's also Adam and Sunny," she pointed out. "It's hard to put into words how special that feels ... It felt like we were making a movie and memorializing life in such this beautiful way. It's just really special, and they're all so godd*** talented."
The Sandlers don't just collaborate on live-action flicks. That same year, Netflix released "Leo," an animated movie that featured all of their voices. At the premiere, Adam told People that he would be up for collaborating with his kids and wife on future projects. "Always fun to be with my family," he said.