Shane West: What Happened To The A Walk To Remember Star

Throughout the 2000s, Shane West cemented his status as a true teen heartthrob thanks to his performances in popular movies and TV shows. Those in the know will still get teary-eyed when they think of "A Walk to Remember," the sweet teen tearjerker in which he played the bad-boy boyfriend of Mandy Moore's terminally ill character. In the years that followed this breakout hit coupled with his time on the TV show "Once and Again", West continued working; however, he never reached the level of superstardom some thought he was destined for. Admittedly, West is no George Clooney or Brad Pitt, but does that mean that he disappeared from the Hollywood map after his early days, never to be seen again? Absolutely not.

West has been busy with a variety of projects. He may not be making headlines for his private life or causing controversy with his views like some stars, but don't let his lack of media coverage fool you. Shane West is far from done, and he doesn't need paparazzi plastering his face over the front page to keep making money moves. Let's take a look at what he's been up to over the years.