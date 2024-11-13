Kate Middleton's Splashy Public Comeback Seemingly Takes A Dig At Trump's Election Win

Since her chemotherapy concluded, Catherine, Princess of Wales, is increasing her royal workload. On November 9, 2024, the princess appeared at the Festival of Remembrance and attended the Remembrance Day service the next day. Soon after, Kate announced on X (formerly Twitter) that she would hosting her annual "Together At Christmas Carol Service" on December 6. "This year's service provides a moment to reflect upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives," Kensington Palace stated.

Advertisement

Some people are hypothesizing that this choice of words could be a commentary on the divisiveness following Donald Trump's presidential victory. However, the royal family makes it a practice to abstain from expressing their political views, like when King Charles didn't publicly congratulate Trump on election night. In addition, William, Prince of Wales, didn't discuss Trump's win during the Earthshot Prize awards, or draw attention to their divergence on the urgency of climate change.

Rather than a political stance, it's plausible that Kate's 2024 Christmas Service is rooted in her recent health experiences. In its statement, Kensington Palace explained the concert was intended to support caregivers and community volunteers: "individuals who have inspired, counselled, comforted, and above all else shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive." Kate started preparing for the service around the time she announced the end of her cancer treatment, and her moving message was clear about the ways cancer impacted her mindset.

Advertisement