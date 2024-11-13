Kimberly Guilfoyle's Election Night Pics Aren't Doing Anything To Dispel Those Don Jr. Split Rumors
On November 12, 2024, Guilfoyle posted pictures on Instagram of her and other members of President-elect Donald Trump's circle attending an election night event at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. "So blessed to be part of the greatest campaign and political comeback of all time," she wrote. "Now it's finally time to get this country back on track! THE BEST IS YET TO COME!" Although she appeared thankful to be at the event itself, the few photos she took with Donald Trump Jr. tell a much different story.
Don Jr.'s potential affair rumors have been swirling for months, and Guilfoyle has already accidentally shown the truth about their relationship. But, if she still had any hopes of further stunting speculation about their relationship problems, pictures of her and Don Jr. on election night ruined those chances by conveying an obvious divide between the two, both physically and emotionally. In one picture Guilfoyle posted, she and Don Jr. posed with Rumble CEO Chris Pavloski, who noticeably stood between them. Though Guilfoyle was still within reaching distance of her fiancé, her apprehensive smile and shrugged shoulders reveal she might be uncomfortable with the situation. And while she's topped the worst-dressed list at events like Donald Trump's documentary premiere, the red dress she wore at Mar-a-Lago might have turned heads for features like its broad shoulder pads, which only further highlighted her awkward posture.
Another group photo depicted Guilfoyle as casual and composed, albeit still separated from Don Jr., while the rest she posted do not include him in any way. While this could be a sign the two were simply more focused on socializing and tackling their own individual goals during the event, the notion they kept their distance from each other is a telling sign of where their relationship may stand.
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Don Jr.'s relationship temperature is cold as ice
Aside from the Mar-a-Lago event, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. have appeared despondent toward one another in notable capacities. While President-elect Donald Trump gave his victory speech on election night, a video uploaded to YouTube shows the couple visibly kept their distance whenever possible on stage, like in Guilfoyle's photos, while also avoiding physical or eye contact.
If recent pictures and videos of Guilfoyle and Don Jr. weren't revealing enough about the temperature of their relationship, her omission from other photos taken on election night might also indicate she isn't on good terms with the Trump family as a whole. Perhaps the most glaring example is Guilfoyle's absence from a major Trump family photo. Don Jr.'s daughter, Kai Trump, posted the photo on X, formerly Twitter, on November 6, showing what she called "the whole squad." Though it could be argued that her message was purposefully exclusive of Guilfoyle, it's worth mentioning that the incoming First Lady, Melania Trump, was also absent.