Kimberly Guilfoyle's Election Night Pics Aren't Doing Anything To Dispel Those Don Jr. Split Rumors

On November 12, 2024, Guilfoyle posted pictures on Instagram of her and other members of President-elect Donald Trump's circle attending an election night event at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. "So blessed to be part of the greatest campaign and political comeback of all time," she wrote. "Now it's finally time to get this country back on track! THE BEST IS YET TO COME!" Although she appeared thankful to be at the event itself, the few photos she took with Donald Trump Jr. tell a much different story.

Advertisement

Don Jr.'s potential affair rumors have been swirling for months, and Guilfoyle has already accidentally shown the truth about their relationship. But, if she still had any hopes of further stunting speculation about their relationship problems, pictures of her and Don Jr. on election night ruined those chances by conveying an obvious divide between the two, both physically and emotionally. In one picture Guilfoyle posted, she and Don Jr. posed with Rumble CEO Chris Pavloski, who noticeably stood between them. Though Guilfoyle was still within reaching distance of her fiancé, her apprehensive smile and shrugged shoulders reveal she might be uncomfortable with the situation. And while she's topped the worst-dressed list at events like Donald Trump's documentary premiere, the red dress she wore at Mar-a-Lago might have turned heads for features like its broad shoulder pads, which only further highlighted her awkward posture.

Advertisement

Another group photo depicted Guilfoyle as casual and composed, albeit still separated from Don Jr., while the rest she posted do not include him in any way. While this could be a sign the two were simply more focused on socializing and tackling their own individual goals during the event, the notion they kept their distance from each other is a telling sign of where their relationship may stand.