Kimberly Guilfoyle's Low-Cut Dress Can't Distract From Don Jr. Affair Rumors At Joint Appearance
As we enter the final stretch of the 2024 presidential campaign, second-time presidential hopeful Donald Trump isn't the only member of the famous family who's fighting to save his reputation. The former president's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has inspired affair rumors as of late. And, neither his fiancee, Kimberly Guilfoyle's, lack of response to the rumors nor her awkward attempts at social media damage control is helping. On Friday, the couple attended an event together, yet Guilfoyle's Instagram post about the occasion is raising eyebrows. While she talked up the MAGA movement and sported a dress in her typical tight-fitting, low-cut style, an arguably inappropriate outfit, she didn't manage to look particularly cozy with her hubby-to-be.
As questions about the state of Don Jr. and Guilfoyle's relationship rage on, one thing stays constant: this pair doesn't pause on campaigning for Donald. On September 20, the couple spoke separately at the Texas Youth Summit. Guilfoyle followed up on Instagram, sharing photos of the event, which featured both her and her fiance. "What a great experience it was speaking at the Texas Youth Summit on Friday," she wrote in the caption, adding, "Let's keep the momentum going, and remember—our best days are ahead! #MAGA!" Yet, the way she represented her relationship in the photo carousel didn't manage to help the affair rumors. She only included one photo of her and Don Jr. together, and Texas Youth Summit president Christian Collins was standing between them, making the couple look anything but loving.
Guilfoyle may wait until post-election address the rumors
Kimberly Guilfoyle's style and social media presence make it clear that she cares a lot about appearances. With this in mind, it is particularly suspicious that she isn't doing much damage control about the affair rumors surrounding her fiance. News that Donald Trump Jr. is cheating with model Bettina Anderson continues to spread online, with a photo of the pair at a restaurant going viral. "What are the odds that a man already proven to be a cheater, and spawn of a serial cheater, would cheat on the very woman he cheated on his wife with," one person posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Maybe we need to start a "Where's Kimberly?" trend," joked another.
With words like this sweeping the internet, it seems that Guilfoyle's choice not to address the rumors must be deliberate. Instead of commenting on the gossip, Guilfoyle is keeping her focus on the election. And this has long been her M.O. In 2019, Guilfoyle and Don Jr. appeared on "The View" and were asked when they would be tying the knot. "We need to get the president re-elected," Guilfoyle responded, per People. Don Jr. chimed in, adding that the election was their only "goal for 2020." Years have since passed, and it seems that their priorities haven't shifted much. Consequently, it will be interesting to see if Guilfoyle has anything to say about the alleged affair once Election Day is behind them.