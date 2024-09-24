Kimberly Guilfoyle's Low-Cut Dress Can't Distract From Don Jr. Affair Rumors At Joint Appearance

As we enter the final stretch of the 2024 presidential campaign, second-time presidential hopeful Donald Trump isn't the only member of the famous family who's fighting to save his reputation. The former president's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has inspired affair rumors as of late. And, neither his fiancee, Kimberly Guilfoyle's, lack of response to the rumors nor her awkward attempts at social media damage control is helping. On Friday, the couple attended an event together, yet Guilfoyle's Instagram post about the occasion is raising eyebrows. While she talked up the MAGA movement and sported a dress in her typical tight-fitting, low-cut style, an arguably inappropriate outfit, she didn't manage to look particularly cozy with her hubby-to-be.

As questions about the state of Don Jr. and Guilfoyle's relationship rage on, one thing stays constant: this pair doesn't pause on campaigning for Donald. On September 20, the couple spoke separately at the Texas Youth Summit. Guilfoyle followed up on Instagram, sharing photos of the event, which featured both her and her fiance. "What a great experience it was speaking at the Texas Youth Summit on Friday," she wrote in the caption, adding, "Let's keep the momentum going, and remember—our best days are ahead! #MAGA!" Yet, the way she represented her relationship in the photo carousel didn't manage to help the affair rumors. She only included one photo of her and Don Jr. together, and Texas Youth Summit president Christian Collins was standing between them, making the couple look anything but loving.

