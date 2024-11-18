Did Diddy's Ex Kim Porter Write A Memoir? Inside The Rumors About The Posthumous Book
Amid all the criminal indictments surrounding Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2024, many celebrities were put under the microscope for their past interactions with the rapper. However, a surprising person has also gained newfound attention: Diddy's deceased ex-girlfriend Kim Porter. Although she died in 2018, the romance between Porter and Diddy spawned plenty of scandals of its own and people are viewing it through a new lens in light of the rapper's alleged crimes. In September 2024, a writer who called themselves Jamal T. Millwood self-published a book that added even more fuel to the fire.
The book, "Kim's Lost Words," claimed to be a memoir written by Porter herself about her relationship with Diddy and reportedly contained details about abuse Porter may have endured. However, there was one major problem with this controversial tell-all: Even the person who published it couldn't confirm its authenticity. Millwood — whose real name is Todd Christopher Guzze — told Rolling Stone that he obtained the memoir from sources reportedly familiar with the famous couple. When it came to publishing the book, he didn't think twice: "If somebody put my feet to the fire and they said, 'Life or death, is that book real?' I have to say I don't know. But it's real enough to me. Sometimes you have to just put it out there."
Blind faith may have been enough for Guzze, but Porter's loved ones feel very differently about the memoir. In the wake of its release, her children and former partner fired back in an attempt to quell the whirlwind of new rumors generated by the book. Most importantly, they have asserted that Porter had no part in writing "Kim's Lost Words."
Kim Porter's loved ones took a stand against the memoir
Although a memoir penned by Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex Kim Porter would be undoubtedly compelling, it appears unlikely that "Kim's Lost Words" holds any truths about the late model. According to Porter's oldest son, Quincy Brown, and his half-siblings Jessie, D'Lila, and Christian Combs, the memoir is a complete hoax, and the siblings took to Instagram with a post that sets the record straight. In part, they wrote: "Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not, and anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves."
Porter's children weren't alone in their condemnation of the book; Quincy Brown's biological father, singer Albert "Al B. Sure!" Brown, also took a stand against the dubious memoir. However, thanks to eyebrow-raising claims that the singer was involved in trysts with Porter and Combs, Brown's motivation was more about self-preservation than simply protecting his ex's legacy. In September 2024, Brown's lawyer sent a cease-and-desist letter to Todd Christopher Guzze and Amazon demanding that the book be removed from the platform due to the allegedly false information it contains. Brown is particularly troubled by how he is portrayed in the book, telling Page Six: "The part with me, I have nothing to do with any activity of that nature. It's the most disgusting, heinous lie I have ever heard of in my life."
In response to the outcry from her loved ones, Amazon officially removed "Kim's Lost Words" from its site in early October 2024. Any real secrets behind Porter and Combs' relationship will remain a mystery, perhaps indefinitely, now that the memoir has been debunked.