Is Barron Trump On Social Media? Here's What We Know

First kids of the 21st century are exposed to a different kind of attention than former presidential children: social media attention. Michelle Obama enforced strict social media rules on Malia Obama and Sasha Obama. Although they do not seem to have active public accounts, former President Barack Obama said Sasha gave him an unforgettable lesson when she recorded him discussing social media and shared it with her friends on Snapchat. But what about Barron Trump, who is going to become a first son again due to his father's re-election in 2024? Does he have a social media account?

Advertisement

It does seem like Barron has accounts on X, formerly known as Twitter. The first account, @BARRONTRUMP, was created in August 2012, but it is completely blank and devoid of posts, a header image, a profile picture, and a bio. The second account, @BarronXSpaces, was created in August 2024. While it has a profile picture and an American flag in the bio, it also has no posts.

Melania Trump follows both of the Barron accounts, implying that they legitimately belong to her son even though they are not used. She has also tagged the @BARRONTRUMP account in the past while sharing photos featuring Barron. Melania likely set up that account, since Barron would have been six years old in August 2012.