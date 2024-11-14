Signs Kimberly Guilfoyle Doesn't Get Along With Don Jr.'s Daughter Kai Trump
As whispers about Kimberly Guilfoyle's split with Donald Trump Jr. continue, her absence from his daughter Kai Trump's Instagram might be the most telling sign yet. After Donald Trump's recent election victory, his granddaughter shared a family photo to X, formerly known as Twitter, captioned "the whole squad." The snapshot featured most of the Trump family, including Kai's mom, Vanessa Trump, standing beside the President-elect. Big names like Elon Musk (and his son X Æ A-12) even made an appearance. Yet Guilfoyle was notably absent, sparking speculation about her relationship with the Trump family, particularly Kai.
The post also comes amid ongoing rumors that Don Jr. had an alleged affair with Bettina Anderson. The former Fox News host has been a fixture in Trump's political circles, but the rumors of infidelity and her absence from significant family moments like this indicate a more distant relationship with Don Jr. and his kids.
Kai Trump's social media snub
A peek at their Instagram followers reveals that Kai Trump doesn't even follow Kimberly Guilfoyle, while Guilfoyle follows her. This isn't the first time Kai's Instagram activity subtly suggested a cold relationship between them. Just days before the election, Kai shared a photo featuring her mom, Vanessa Trump, and Don Jr., who are now amicable exes. Once again, Guilfoyle was nowhere to be found.
This lack of social media acknowledgment underscores an apparent disconnect between Kai and Guilfoyle. There are very few, if any, examples of them interacting with each other publicly. While it's not uncommon for blended families to have complicated relationships, the lack of interaction between Kai and Guilfoyle is telling. All the signs point to an icy relationship, which spells trouble for Guilfoyle. Given Kai's rising prominence within the Trump family, her cold shoulder could signal Guilfoyle's looming exit from Trump's inner circle.