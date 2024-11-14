Signs Kimberly Guilfoyle Doesn't Get Along With Don Jr.'s Daughter Kai Trump

As whispers about Kimberly Guilfoyle's split with Donald Trump Jr. continue, her absence from his daughter Kai Trump's Instagram might be the most telling sign yet. After Donald Trump's recent election victory, his granddaughter shared a family photo to X, formerly known as Twitter, captioned "the whole squad." The snapshot featured most of the Trump family, including Kai's mom, Vanessa Trump, standing beside the President-elect. Big names like Elon Musk (and his son X Æ A-12) even made an appearance. Yet Guilfoyle was notably absent, sparking speculation about her relationship with the Trump family, particularly Kai.

The post also comes amid ongoing rumors that Don Jr. had an alleged affair with Bettina Anderson. The former Fox News host has been a fixture in Trump's political circles, but the rumors of infidelity and her absence from significant family moments like this indicate a more distant relationship with Don Jr. and his kids.