Kimberly Guilfoyle's Absence From Trump's Family Spotlight Hints Don Jr. Engagement Is Dead In The Water

A couple of days before that rally, Kimberly Guilfoyle was at the Furry Friends & Fancy Things event at the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida. The bash was thrown by a Florida branch of the Humane Society known as Furry Friends Adoption, Clinic & Ranch. In photos shared by one of Guilfoyle's friends, Guilfoyle was seen sporting her usual bow-heavy style at the fundraiser. However, Donald Trump Jr. was not standing with Guilfoyle in any of the snapshots, so it seems he did not attend.

Advertisement

Some have said that Don Jr. and Guilfoyle are still together. Insiders told News Nation in late October, "Kimberly and Don are just fine. They have a lot of travel together coming up for the campaign. This is nonsense."

Further proof that the couple may not be headed toward splitsville is that on Election Day, Guilfoyle shared a clip from one of Don Jr.'s speeches on her Instagram Story and tagged him. That isn't usually the kind of online behavior you see from a recently separated couple. However, there are more rumors that Guilfoyle could dump Don Jr. if Donald Trump loses the election.