Kimberly Guilfoyle's Absence From Trump's Family Spotlight Hints Don Jr. Engagement Is Dead In The Water
Is one of MAGA's most notorious couples finished? Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle's relationship lacks chemistry and reports that Don Jr. had an affair have been circulating for months. Guilfoyle seemed keen to hide those infidelity rumors with her online activity, but that didn't stop the speculations of cheating or that the couple ended their engagement. Such rumors may kick up again, thanks to a video shared on the Team Trump Truth Social account.
On November 4, 2024 — the evening before election day — Team Trump shared a video from a Donald Trump rally, where the conservative candidate said, "I just wanna thank my kids 'cause they are great kids, and they have been with me from the beginning." Donald reiterated that statement before hugging his children who stood onstage with him: Don Jr., Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump. (Ivanka Trump has made it clear that she is no longer involved in politics.) Tiffany's husband, Michael Boulos, and Eric's wife, Lara Trump, were there and received hugs from Donald as well. However, Guilfoyle was nowhere to be found, which could imply trouble in paradise.
Others claim the couple is solid, but will it last?
A couple of days before that rally, Kimberly Guilfoyle was at the Furry Friends & Fancy Things event at the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida. The bash was thrown by a Florida branch of the Humane Society known as Furry Friends Adoption, Clinic & Ranch. In photos shared by one of Guilfoyle's friends, Guilfoyle was seen sporting her usual bow-heavy style at the fundraiser. However, Donald Trump Jr. was not standing with Guilfoyle in any of the snapshots, so it seems he did not attend.
Some have said that Don Jr. and Guilfoyle are still together. Insiders told News Nation in late October, "Kimberly and Don are just fine. They have a lot of travel together coming up for the campaign. This is nonsense."
Further proof that the couple may not be headed toward splitsville is that on Election Day, Guilfoyle shared a clip from one of Don Jr.'s speeches on her Instagram Story and tagged him. That isn't usually the kind of online behavior you see from a recently separated couple. However, there are more rumors that Guilfoyle could dump Don Jr. if Donald Trump loses the election.