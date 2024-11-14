Is Barron Trump A Chess Grandmaster? Debunking The Rumor

For someone with a family firmly in the public eye, it's surprising that Barron Trump has stayed so private through the years. Of course, just because we didn't see Barron in public much while he was growing up doesn't mean that people haven't been curious about him. Folks wonder about things like Barron's dating life, his relationship with his dad Donald Trump, and how things are going now that he is attending New York University.

Advertisement

Back in 2018, one rumor about Barron took the internet by storm. Many folks on social media claimed that Barron was a chess grandmaster. As it turns out, though, this was just gossip about an ever-mysterious public figure. It's further proof that just because someone says something on the internet, that definitely doesn't mean it's true.

In order to be a chess grandmaster, a distinction given out by the International Chess Federation, you have to be one of the best players in the world. Barron may very well be a proficient chess player; that much is unclear. However, according to Snopes, despite many folks asserting that Barron holds the highest possible title in the game of chess, he in fact, does not. This rumor reportedly came from an article published by The Daily Chronicle, as the investigators discovered. It stated, "Barron has been awarded the prestigious title of chess grandmaster this week from the International Board of Chessmasters" (via Snopes). Of course, the article was entirely satire.

Advertisement