The Drama Between Sean 'Diddy' Combs And Denzel Washington Explained
If reports are to be believed, Sean 'Diddy' Combs learned the hard way that Denzel Washington wasn't going to stand for his behavior. The hitmaker has been under intense scrutiny ever since Cassandra Ventura, best known as Cassie, sued Diddy for verbal, physical, and sexual abuse. But the "Me & U" singer ended up causing a domino effect that unveiled Diddy's many alleged crimes. Due to Diddy's shady nature possibly coming to light, much attention has been given to his massive parties. The Bad Boy CEO became known for throwing the biggest festivities in Hollywood for himself and many of his celebrity pals. Moreover, it was recently revealed that acting royalty Denzel Washington was one of many A-listers on Diddy's long list of party guests.
But in 2003, Washington was allegedly exposed to the producer's much wilder side during an all-nighter. The "Training Day" star, who was with his wife Pauletta Washington at the time, had been partying with the mogul for hours, until things went sour. "Denzel screamed, 'You don't respect anyone,'" a source recalled to Us Weekly. Afterward, Washington and his wife abruptly left the party.
Since we might never know what exactly the couple saw, all we can do is leave the answer up to the imagination. Given Diddy's possible transgressions, however, leaving it up to the imagination might be as bad as what actually happened.
Other celebrities have already been contacted about Diddy's parties
Not every celebrity spoke out against Sean 'Diddy' Combs' parties like Denzel Washington allegedly did that one fateful night. It's been reported that there's evidence of some celebrities witnessing, enabling, or even participating in some of the crimes Diddy may have committed.
Attorney Tony Buzbee of the Buzbee Law Firm provided updates regarding the case on October 7, revealing he's already contacted a few of the celebrities involved in Diddy's scandal. Explaining the process to TMZ, Buzbee confided that, after gathering enough information on the famous suspects, he offered them the opportunity to settle privately. "Because it's in the best interest of the victim, we attempt to resolve these matters without the filing of a public lawsuit. And we have done that already."
Buzbee confirmed that a lot of the parties he's contacted were very familiar names, but their identities will most likely remain confidential by agreeing to the attorney's terms. Still, that didn't mean all celebrities would enjoy the same anonymity when it came to this scandal. "As we file each one of these cases, we're gonna make an effort to resolve them on the front end. But, failing that, we're gonna file public lawsuits and pursue these cases aggressively," Buzbee warned. Attending Diddy's parties doesn't necessarily make one guilty, but it's easy to see why just being next to Diddy has put other celebrities under a microscope.