How Does Ivanka Trump Get Her Killer Legs? What Her Workouts Look Like, According To Her Trainer
When Ivanka Trump is off-duty at her Florida home, she doesn't just lounge by the pool. Instead, you can find her hitting the gym, lifting her way to her killer legs. Her coach, Sandy Brockman, opened up to the Daily Mail about how the Miami socialite, now 42, achieves her svelte physique. Brockman markets herself on Instagram as a "luxury personal trainer," and while Ivanka undoubtedly has top-tier professionals at her fingertips, her workout routine is surprisingly accessible.
Brockman revealed that Ivanka's workout is centered around just five key exercises, with the focus on building strength to stay lean. She swaps complication for consistency, mastering the basics and committing to a routine. "The movements are always the same," she explained: "deadlifts, back squats, hinges, presses, and pull-ups." These exercises target multiple muscle groups, and the weights can be adjusted based on her goals at the time.
For Ivanka, deadlifts and back squats form the backbone of her lower-body routine. They build strength in her legs and core to help her maintain her athletic look. Her trainer suggests aiming to lift your body weight as a goal, which Ivanka has worked toward over time. Brockman praised Ivanka's dedication as she spoke to the Daily Mail: "Ivanka is wonderful because she is just being herself and learning how to strength train, which is so bada**."
Why Ivanka Trump embraces strength training, and why other women should too
Ivanka's workout plan offers a blueprint for women seeking a more sculpted look. While many women jump instinctively to cardio, Brockman encourages them to take a leaf out of Ivanka's book and hit the weight room. "Women need strength training so bad," she said, "it feels good for us to run. But sitting down and doing hard strength will actually help women become stronger." Brockman sets the bar with her minimum recommendation of "five strict push-ups, two strict pull-ups, one bodyweight barbell back squat, one bodyweight barbell deadlift and one 45-pound barbell overhead press."
Ivanka's hour-long sessions aren't just about pumping iron, though. Brockman made it clear to the Mail that what happens outside the gym is just as crucial. "I don't want women starving," she explained. "I want them to keep that constant flow of protein going through their bodies." For Ivanka, this means having "20 grams of protein every two to three hours." This helps her to stay energized and supports muscle recovery. A quick glance at Ivanka's Instagram, where she often posts outfit photos and surfing videos, shows that her hard work is paying off. The results speak for themselves, so strength training might just be the secret weapon we shouldn't be overlooking.