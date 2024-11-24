How Does Ivanka Trump Get Her Killer Legs? What Her Workouts Look Like, According To Her Trainer

When Ivanka Trump is off-duty at her Florida home, she doesn't just lounge by the pool. Instead, you can find her hitting the gym, lifting her way to her killer legs. Her coach, Sandy Brockman, opened up to the Daily Mail about how the Miami socialite, now 42, achieves her svelte physique. Brockman markets herself on Instagram as a "luxury personal trainer," and while Ivanka undoubtedly has top-tier professionals at her fingertips, her workout routine is surprisingly accessible.

Brockman revealed that Ivanka's workout is centered around just five key exercises, with the focus on building strength to stay lean. She swaps complication for consistency, mastering the basics and committing to a routine. "The movements are always the same," she explained: "deadlifts, back squats, hinges, presses, and pull-ups." These exercises target multiple muscle groups, and the weights can be adjusted based on her goals at the time.

For Ivanka, deadlifts and back squats form the backbone of her lower-body routine. They build strength in her legs and core to help her maintain her athletic look. Her trainer suggests aiming to lift your body weight as a goal, which Ivanka has worked toward over time. Brockman praised Ivanka's dedication as she spoke to the Daily Mail: "Ivanka is wonderful because she is just being herself and learning how to strength train, which is so bada**."

