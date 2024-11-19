The Rumor That Sent Donald Trump Spiraling After The 2024 Election

Donald Trump was reportedly outraged over rumors claiming he is interested in selling Truth Social, the president-elect's own social media service, which has faced many hurdles. Trump announced on Truth Social that he would not be selling any of his shares in the service and that the spreading of any reports to the contrary should be investigated as a crime.

Trump's tech company, Trump Media, owns Truth Social, and the man himself retains 57% of shares within the company. Altogether, those shares are said to be worth around $3.5 billion. After the 2024 presidential election, the stocks flip-flopped, but shares increased 10% after Trump addressed the rumors of a potential sale online.

Trump initially said in September 2024 that he did not intend to sell his shares in Truth Social, but he may be legally forced to after being elected as the President of the United States in 2024. Also, Trump's claims he will not sell his shares are counteracted by the actions of Phillip Juhan, the president-elect's financial advisor, who has been doing exactly that since August 2024.

In his statement, Trump claimed that those spreading rumors that he wants to offload Truth Social are fabricated by unknown criminals committing market abuse. However, where the rumors came from is actually anyone's guess, so Trump's rant was without a specific target.