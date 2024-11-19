Inside The Brutal Feud Between Donald Trump And Vanity Fair

Donald Trump's historic return to the White House came as a shock to many who were hoping for a vastly different outcome. While knowing that the controversial politician can't run for a third term offered some consolation in the aftermath of the 2024 presidential election results, plenty of people all over the country were left devastated. But the sharp commentary from Vanity Fair and its former longtime editor, Graydon Carter, who have taken humorous jabs at the president-elect for decades, also provided some solace. Following the 2024 election, on the outlet's Instagram, they shared a digital cover featuring Trump, along with several headlines reading: "34 Felony Counts, 1 Conviction, 2 Cases Pending, 2 Impeachments, 6 Bankruptcies, 4 More Years, The 47th American President." We can't speak for the politician, but we bet this wasn't the victory cover he had in mind.

Pundits quickly took to the comments section to offer their thoughts, and while Trump has yet to respond, his supporters did their best to defend him. "You guys at @VanityFair are so brainwashed. Get out of your bubble and talk to some regular people for a change," one wrote. "It's time to get real and make this nation strong again. Instead of a bunch of sissies that only care about civil rights," added another. Others criticized Vanity Fair for designing what they deemed to be a bad cover, reminding the outlet that the majority of Americans voted for the president-elect. Of course, there were also those who praised the magazine for its candor. "And Vanity Fair said it WITH THEIR CHEST," one person wrote. Others expressed their dismay at how a convicted felon could possibly have won.

