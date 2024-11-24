Jason Duggar Included One Activity At His Wedding That No One Else In His Family Had At Theirs

Over the years, Duggar fans have witnessed some of the 19 children shared by Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar gradually rebelling against their ultra-conservative Christian upbringing and breaking the strict rules they've been raised to follow all their lives. Jinger Duggar defied the long-skirt-only protocol following her 2016 wedding and started rocking pants, inspiring her sisters to follow her lead. And, when Josiah Duggar took his then-fiancée Lauren Swanson on an amusement park date in 2018, he opted not to have a chaperone tag along despite this being a requirement for courtships. Likewise, Jill Duggar even admitted to People in 2020 that she drinks alcohol.

Taking a cue from his older brothers and sisters, Jason Duggar broke tradition in a major way during his Tennessee wedding to fiancée Maddie Grace (which had tons of strange things about it regardless). Aside from booze and unchaperoned dates, dancing and pop music are frowned upon in the Duggar household, where premarital sex is naturally also a big no-no. Despite all this, Jason and Maddie not only had a first dance at their wedding reception, but they also had a DJ playing popular songs and a dancefloor.

Jinger and her husband Jeremy Vuolo made the revelation on "The Jinger & Jeremy Podcast" shortly after the nuptials took place, in October 2024. Jeremy noted that Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissman's already unusual marriage marked the first time a couple in the family had a first dance at their wedding, but clarified that opening the floor up for guests to take part too had "never happened before at a Duggar wedding."

