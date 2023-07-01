Times The Duggar Kids Broke Their Family's Strict Rules

The 2004 special "14 Kids and Counting" introduced viewers to the Duggar family, headed by Jim Bob Duggar, the infamous follower of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), real estate agent, and former Arkansas state representative. Camera crews and production teams followed Jim Bob and his wife, Michelle, as they raised their children under the rules and regulations of the IBLP, a fundamentalist Christian group started by Bill Gothard in 1961, according to the institution's website. This group focuses its teachings on a heavily literal interpretation of the Bible and calls for rigid observance of values such as modesty, chastity, marriage, and family life, as well as the rejection of secular temptations, such as modern trends in fashion, entertainment, and romantic pursuits that church leaders do not define as pure or godly.

Many fans know that as the years progressed, so did the Duggars' numbers. By the show's final season in 2015, Jim Bob and Michelle welcomed five additions to their already expansive family, bringing the final number of Duggar children to 19.

As the older Duggar children grew up and distanced themselves from their parents, they began settling into their lives outside Jim Bob and Michelle's restrictions. Many members of the famed family have departed from IBLP practices and are embracing their newfound freedom. These acts of rebellion may not seem like such a big deal to the average American, but to members of their church, they are considered serious offenses.