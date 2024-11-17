Ashley Williams Is Hallmark's Most Lovable Leading Lady In Jingle Bell Run

'Tis the season for feelgood movies, and the Hallmark network is sure to have you covered with their 15th annual Countdown to Christmas lineup. Look no further for your next favorite flick than the upcoming "Jingle Bell Run," which charms with the most loveable leading lady, Ashley Williams, and her equally charismatic counterpart, Andrew Walker. The duo's onscreen chemistry shines in an opposites attract romp that is sure to get you in the holiday spirit, but it's Williams' undeniable warmth and sheer exuberance that truly make this one a must-see.

The "Falling Together" star plays Avery, a risk-averse elementary school teacher who is volunteered by her well-meaning sister to partake in a Christmas-themed reality show race without her knowledge. Avery initially rejects the opportunity, but finds she can't refuse after her students encourage her to be more adventurous. Hallmark employs the popular enemies-to-lovers trope with aplomb, partnering Williams with Walker's character, a former professional hockey player named Wes. The two have already experienced a contentious run-in at the gym prior to the start of the race, and chaos ensues as they initially struggle to work together.

It's not long before the couple finds a rhythm, though, with Avery's brains making the clues of the game a breeze, while Wes is able to perform as the brawn, helping their team through the more physical challenges. The unlikely pair slowly learns they may be better together than apart, and sparks begin to fly as they advance through the competition, but when a secret threatens their new romance our hopefuls stand to lose more than just a contest.

