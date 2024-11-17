Ashley Williams Is Hallmark's Most Lovable Leading Lady In Jingle Bell Run
'Tis the season for feelgood movies, and the Hallmark network is sure to have you covered with their 15th annual Countdown to Christmas lineup. Look no further for your next favorite flick than the upcoming "Jingle Bell Run," which charms with the most loveable leading lady, Ashley Williams, and her equally charismatic counterpart, Andrew Walker. The duo's onscreen chemistry shines in an opposites attract romp that is sure to get you in the holiday spirit, but it's Williams' undeniable warmth and sheer exuberance that truly make this one a must-see.
The "Falling Together" star plays Avery, a risk-averse elementary school teacher who is volunteered by her well-meaning sister to partake in a Christmas-themed reality show race without her knowledge. Avery initially rejects the opportunity, but finds she can't refuse after her students encourage her to be more adventurous. Hallmark employs the popular enemies-to-lovers trope with aplomb, partnering Williams with Walker's character, a former professional hockey player named Wes. The two have already experienced a contentious run-in at the gym prior to the start of the race, and chaos ensues as they initially struggle to work together.
It's not long before the couple finds a rhythm, though, with Avery's brains making the clues of the game a breeze, while Wes is able to perform as the brawn, helping their team through the more physical challenges. The unlikely pair slowly learns they may be better together than apart, and sparks begin to fly as they advance through the competition, but when a secret threatens their new romance our hopefuls stand to lose more than just a contest.
Ashley Williams shines the brightest by breaking the most popular Hallmark formula
Everyone is familiar with the Hallmark formula at this stage — our heroine usually begins the movie overworked, uptight, and distrustful. Happiness can thus only be found once she's finally able to let romance and the spirit of the holiday season into her heart. This transformation is a satisfying one when done right and keeps fans coming back year after year for these festive classics, but perhaps the most special thing about network star Ashley Williams is the fact that her characters habitually reject this well-trodden path.
In the recent Hallmark hit "Falling Together," in which she sparked alongside co-star Paul Campbell, which premiered in September as part of this year's "Fall Into Love" programming, Williams' character Natalie worked to bring the residents of her new apartment building together after learning that no one really got along. Exuding infectious kindness and joy from the jump to influence a cast of typically reticent players is what Williams does best, and her performance in "Jingle Bell Run" is no exception.
The personal growth of her characters is generally rooted in learning to believe in herself just as much as she already believes in the good of the people around her, making everything she does an uplifting watch from start to finish. So, grab a piece of the prize by catching "Jingle Bell Run" when it premieres on Hallmark on November 16, 2024.