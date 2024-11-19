A Look Back At Olivia Newton-John's 40-Year Friendship With Jane Seymour

Their decades of friendship even saw the most turbulent parts of their lives, including when Olivia Newton-John was diagnosed with breast cancer. Her diagnosis, Seymour says, did not steer her will to live, but gave her more appreciation for her life. She told Janine Rubenstein that people would insist Newton-John didn't have much time left during every stage in her battle with cancer, with which Seymour would respond: "You don't know my friend."

On her last day with the "Physical" hitmaker, Seymour remembers Newton-John's only care was to hear about how her guests — Seymour and her two sisters — were doing. "She got the day wrong," Seymour recalled to the "Today" show in 2022. "But she knew we'd travel like two-three hours to get there, and she got out of bed, got dressed, came out on a walker ... and she just sat down with us for quite a while and asked about us." The actor remembered Newton-John enamored with the nature that surrounded her home, making sure her friends took it all in with her. "She reminds me, and will always remind me every day, that life is a journey," said Seymour.

As a longtime philanthropist, Newton-John made a lasting legacy far beyond her artistry as a musician and actor, including the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre. The Melbourne, Australia hospital, funds research into breast, bowel and gastrointestinal tract, lung, skin, liver, and brain cancer, as well as provides patients with a wellness program through their individual journey with cancer. In her message on the center's website, Newton-John wrote: "My dream is that one day the ONJ Centre will be only about Wellness, and we will no longer need cancer centres because cancer will be a thing of the past."

