Kimberly Guilfoyle's Plunging Mini Dress Reaffirms She Has Tackiest Outfits In Trump Land
For most of us — and certainly those in Donald Trump's inner circle — it feels like a lot has been changing pretty rapidly since Election Day. There are some things, however, that we can count on to stay the same no matter what like, for instance, Kimberly Guilfoyle's penchant for inappropriate outfits. While the campaign trail may have come to an end, Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée continues to prove that her big fashion fails aren't going anywhere. In fact, they may actually be getting worse (if that's physically possible).
On November 13, a photo was posted to Instagram showing Guilfoyle posing with a friend at a fashion show at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, FL. Based on the occasion and location, it's easy to imagine that this was a somewhat sophisticated event, and the photo's background, alongside the attire of several of the other pictured guests, support this. But, as she is wont to do, the former Fox News host attended in a dress much more suitable for a particularly fancy frat party.
Guilfoyle's hot pink minidress was skintight and extra short. It had a drastic, plunging neckline with low cut illusion fabric. The neckline was also adorned with rhinestones, and those at the bottom of the deep V look strangely misaligned, giving off fast fashion vibes.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's classic hair and makeup faux pas made the look even worse
It's difficult to imagine what would have possessed Kimberly Guilfoyle to choose this dress for any event. But the staunch Trump loyalist seldom fails to pick the tackiest of outfits for any occasion. There was no way of styling this dress that would have saved it but Guilfoyle did manage to make it look even worse. Her long, heavy hair (presumably thickened with extensions) is totally over-the-top. For proof of just how much healthier Guilfoyle's hair looks without extensions, we edited a photo of her to show just that.
Likewise, the former Fox News host's drastic, caked-on makeup only further overwhelms her and makes her look more unnatural and out of place. It's also worth noting that, based on the windows behind Guilfoyle, this event took place during the day, making her dress, hair, and makeup look even less appropriate. Ultimately, though, she needs a total style makeover. That said, since Guilfoyle's outfits have actually been this awful since long before she started dating Donald Trump Jr., we're not holding out much hope.