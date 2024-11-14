Kimberly Guilfoyle's Plunging Mini Dress Reaffirms She Has Tackiest Outfits In Trump Land

For most of us — and certainly those in Donald Trump's inner circle — it feels like a lot has been changing pretty rapidly since Election Day. There are some things, however, that we can count on to stay the same no matter what like, for instance, Kimberly Guilfoyle's penchant for inappropriate outfits. While the campaign trail may have come to an end, Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée continues to prove that her big fashion fails aren't going anywhere. In fact, they may actually be getting worse (if that's physically possible).

On November 13, a photo was posted to Instagram showing Guilfoyle posing with a friend at a fashion show at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, FL. Based on the occasion and location, it's easy to imagine that this was a somewhat sophisticated event, and the photo's background, alongside the attire of several of the other pictured guests, support this. But, as she is wont to do, the former Fox News host attended in a dress much more suitable for a particularly fancy frat party.

Guilfoyle's hot pink minidress was skintight and extra short. It had a drastic, plunging neckline with low cut illusion fabric. The neckline was also adorned with rhinestones, and those at the bottom of the deep V look strangely misaligned, giving off fast fashion vibes.

