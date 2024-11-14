Trump & Elon Musk Hit Peak Cringe In Weird Singing Video

In addition to how strange it was for Donald Trump and Elon Musk to be onstage for Christopher Macchio's song, others have criticized Musk's behavior since Trump won the election. Sources from Mar-a-Lago told NBC News that Musk had been around pretty much constantly in the week since. One insider called him out for acting like an equal to Trump, or like Trump owes him for helping with the campaign. A different insider said that Musk was sticking his nose where it didn't belong regarding Trump's transition, annoying others in Trump's circle. "He wants to be seen as having say in everything (even if he doesn't)," they added. Even those who aren't working with Trump have noticed Musk's behavior. Ron Filipkowski of Meidas Touch posted on X, "Nobody elected Elon to do anything, but he sure is acting like they did."

Advertisement

Although spokespeople for Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance raved about Musk, Trump himself accidentally confirmed Musk was getting incredibly annoying in a speech to House Republicans. Even if he was joking, as two attendees claimed to NBC News, how long will the two filthy rich men be buddy-buddy? And how does the friendship of Trump and Musk make Vance look?

Since Trump chose Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to run the Department of Government Efficiency, Musk will be around a lot more. Hopefully, he and the president-elect don't host karaoke night.