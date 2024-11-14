Trump & Elon Musk Hit Peak Cringe In Weird Singing Video
For many, the results of the 2024 election were very bleak. However, even voters who got the outcome they wanted may be cringing over their decision to vote for Donald Trump based on an awkward video floating around X, formerly known as Twitter. The clip was posted by Margo Martin, Trump's deputy communications chief. In it, singer Christopher Macchio sang a stirring rendition of "God Bless America" at Mar-a-Lago. However, he was flanked on either side by Trump and Elon Musk.
President @realDonaldTrump and @elonmusk join @ChrisMacchio in singing God Bless America tonight at Mar-a-Lago 🎶🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3wqmA8dLqk
— Margo Martin (@margommartin) November 14, 2024
Trump and Musk awkwardly mouthed the words to the song, or perhaps quietly sang along while Macchio did the heavy lifting. Musk looked especially unsure and hesitant. They also stood looking like Lego figures for most of the performance, awkwardly shuffling from side to side. They threw their arms up in the air at the end, almost haphazardly. To quote another America-based song, "America the Beautiful," Trump and Musk looked like the least patriotic duo "from sea to shining sea."
Another X user shared the video of the full song, which wasn't much better than Martin's brief clip.
What are people saying about Musk and Trump?
In addition to how strange it was for Donald Trump and Elon Musk to be onstage for Christopher Macchio's song, others have criticized Musk's behavior since Trump won the election. Sources from Mar-a-Lago told NBC News that Musk had been around pretty much constantly in the week since. One insider called him out for acting like an equal to Trump, or like Trump owes him for helping with the campaign. A different insider said that Musk was sticking his nose where it didn't belong regarding Trump's transition, annoying others in Trump's circle. "He wants to be seen as having say in everything (even if he doesn't)," they added. Even those who aren't working with Trump have noticed Musk's behavior. Ron Filipkowski of Meidas Touch posted on X, "Nobody elected Elon to do anything, but he sure is acting like they did."
Although spokespeople for Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance raved about Musk, Trump himself accidentally confirmed Musk was getting incredibly annoying in a speech to House Republicans. Even if he was joking, as two attendees claimed to NBC News, how long will the two filthy rich men be buddy-buddy? And how does the friendship of Trump and Musk make Vance look?
Since Trump chose Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to run the Department of Government Efficiency, Musk will be around a lot more. Hopefully, he and the president-elect don't host karaoke night.