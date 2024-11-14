Mike Pence's 'Prayer' For Trump Proves Their Chilly Relationship Isn't Thawing Anytime Soon

In the wake of the January 6 Capitol attack and subsequently leaving office together in 2021, former Vice President Mike Pence and President-elect Donald Trump's relationship has greatly deteriorated. In 2022, Pence opened up about where he stands with Trump, saying the insurrection was the killing blow in their partnership. "It was a tragic day in the life of the nation," he told Fox News' Jesse Watters (per People). "I know I did my duty under the Constitution of the United States, but the president and I sat down in the days that followed that, we spoke about it, talked through it, we parted amicably." Trump, himself, has further cemented their fractured association in moments like when he used two uncaring words to sum up his icy feelings on Pence following January 6.

More recently, Pence seemingly shed some doubt on the President-elect's ability to honor his promises following inauguration day. On November 12, 2024, Pence said he and his wife, Karen Pence, had Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance in their prayers while speaking in Washington D.C. at the 2024 Dispatch Summit. "Karen and I are literally praying that President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Vance will stand on the commitments that they will make when they raise their right hands on that day," Pence said, per The Dispatch on X, formerly known as Twitter. In that endeavor, Pence said he also believed Trump shouldn't be letting the rioters responsible for January 6 off the hook. "I don't think the president should pardon anyone who assaulted a police officer at the United States Capitol on January 6," he said, per The Dispatch on X.

