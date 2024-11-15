Usha Vance's Complete Style Transformation

With the presidential election behind us, JD Vance's wife Usha Vance will be taking on the role of second lady of the United States. And, this position will certainly skyrocket her into the public eye. According to BBC, during an appearance on the Megyn Kelly Show podcast in 2020, JD called Usha the "powerful female voice on his left shoulder," so it's really no wonder that folks are curious about the former lawyer. Curiosity around Usha goes even deeper, since before Donald Trump chose JD as his left-field VP pick, Usha steered mostly clear of the public eye. Since she has entered the spotlight, however, it's been easy to get a grasp on Usha's style and even see how it has changed in a short period of time.

Advertisement

Just after JD was chosen as Trump's running mate back in July, Usha had a drastic job change — resigning from her role as a corporate litigator. When speaking at the 2024 Republican National Convention, Usha said, "Neither JD nor I expected to find ourselves in this position," and this likely means that Usha wasn't prepared for fame. So, it's only reasonable that she may still be figuring out her style as someone in the spotlight. Consequently, Usha has already had a bit of a style transformation, and it's safe to assume that she'll be changing her fashion choices even more when she becomes second lady.