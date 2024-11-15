Usha Vance's Complete Style Transformation
With the presidential election behind us, JD Vance's wife Usha Vance will be taking on the role of second lady of the United States. And, this position will certainly skyrocket her into the public eye. According to BBC, during an appearance on the Megyn Kelly Show podcast in 2020, JD called Usha the "powerful female voice on his left shoulder," so it's really no wonder that folks are curious about the former lawyer. Curiosity around Usha goes even deeper, since before Donald Trump chose JD as his left-field VP pick, Usha steered mostly clear of the public eye. Since she has entered the spotlight, however, it's been easy to get a grasp on Usha's style and even see how it has changed in a short period of time.
Just after JD was chosen as Trump's running mate back in July, Usha had a drastic job change — resigning from her role as a corporate litigator. When speaking at the 2024 Republican National Convention, Usha said, "Neither JD nor I expected to find ourselves in this position," and this likely means that Usha wasn't prepared for fame. So, it's only reasonable that she may still be figuring out her style as someone in the spotlight. Consequently, Usha has already had a bit of a style transformation, and it's safe to assume that she'll be changing her fashion choices even more when she becomes second lady.
Her floral dress when JD was elected as senator showed off her fun side
Back in 2022, JD Vance was elected to the United States Senate. Usha Vance stood by her husband as he spoke at an election watch party. She wore a purple-ish grey belted dress with a large pink and white floral print all over it. This was one of Usha's earlier forays into the world of supporting her political spouse, so she likely hadn't yet given much thought to what her wardrobe would look like while in the public eye. Her ensemble was certainly appropriate for the occasion — yet, there is a clear difference between this outfit and the looks she wore while JD was running for vice president.
The bold print of Usha's dress was more attention-grabbing than a solid color would have been, and it showed off her personal style a bit. At this time, Usha likely didn't have as many people advising her about what to do and wear as she did when JD joined Donald Trump's presidential ticket. For that reason, it seems likely that this dress is closer to Usha's own taste than the things she wore to political events years later.
Her RNC dress may have aimed to make her fade into the background
One of the first times many people saw Usha Vance was during the 2024 Republican National Convention. Since JD Vance had just been announced as Donald Trump's vice presidential pick, all eyes were on JD and Usha when they took the RNC floor. Usha made a particularly odd style choice for this occasion. She wore a sleeveless beige dress with a midi-length hem, a high neckline, and odd ruching. The ruching detail made the dress feel messy, and the color didn't work for her at all.
The dress, itself, was a clear miss, but the styling made it even worse. She wore tan flats, minimal jewelry, and undone hair, all of which made the outfit look even more boring and out-of-place. All of these details imply that maybe Usha didn't want to take center stage, and instead, aimed to blend in with the crowd. Overall, the dress just said "blah," and this wasn't a good way to make a first impression with so many people.
Her final RNC ensemble looked the part of a politician's spouse much more
By the last night of the Republican National Convention, Usha Vance made a much better choice for her outfit for the evening. Once again, she wore a high-neck dress, but this time it was in a much simpler silhouette and a far better color choice. The choice to wear a bold red dress likely wasn't Usha's decision. She coordinated with Melania Trump, who also wore all red, and JD Vance and Donald Trump's red ties. This seemed to have been a creative strategy on behalf of the campaign to wear the signature Republican party color, but it worked out well for Usha.
The difference between this look and her ensemble from earlier in the RNC is huge. We all know that wearing the colors that suit you can have a serious impact, and it's clear that Usha looks much better in bolder, more vibrant hues than muted neutrals. Furthermore, wearing a brighter look just made Usha appear more confident and at home at the event, and this is vital in the world of politics.
She shined in her election night dress
Election Night was certainly an important moment for JD and Usha Vance, and it's clear that Usha treated it that way based on her choice of attire. From her first RNC dress to her Election Night dress, Usha's style had a major glow-up. And, this indicates to the public that she may be getting more comfortable with her future role as second lady. One detail that has been consistent throughout Usha's fashion choices is a high neckline. Her dresses often have necklines that start right at the base of her neck, and even the casual clothes she's been photographed sporting have high necks or even turtlenecks. This made her off-the-shoulder gown for Election Night feel particularly special.
Not only did this dress and its styling have an air of sophistication that her others didn't, but it was the perfect choice for the occasion. The deep navy blue flawlessly balanced JD's navy suit, and it ensured that Usha neither stuck out among those who took the stage, nor got lost in the shuffle.