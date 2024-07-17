Usha Vance's Drastic Job Change Puts Melania Trump's 2024 RNC Absence On Blast

In a move totally out of left field, Donald Trump announced on July 15 that he picked J.D. Vance to join him on the Republican ticket for the 2024 presidential election. It's a bold choice — Vance was formerly a harsh critic of the former president — but it may ultimately be a smart one. The 39-year-old Ohio senator's youth could appeal to Gen X voters and help counter the concerns over Trump's age. His hard-line conservative stance on most topics will appeal to Trump's equally hard-line MAGA fans. To top it off, he's a family man with a wife who's already distinguishing herself by being heavily involved in her husband's campaign — unlike Melania Trump.

According to CNN and other sources, Usha resigned from her position as a litigator for the San Francisco-based Munger, Tolles & Olson law firm on the day her husband was named as Trump's VP choice. She was also right by his side as he accepted the nomination, making Melania's absence from the convention all the more obvious.

At 38, Yale grad Usha Chilukuri Vance is just as young and dynamic as her husband. Her parents immigrated from India , which adds needed representation to the Trump camp. The mom of three children under 7, Usha is much further from the empty-nest stage than Melania, who's about to send son Barron off to college. Usha's most recent move proves she's all in for the campaign and beyond.

