Usha Vance Vs. The Trump Women: How Their Styles Compare

Usha Vance is not your typical political spouse. In fact, she isn't your typical anything. Vance graduated from Yale University Law School after working as the managing editor of the Yale Journal of Law & Technology and the executive development editor of the Yale Law Journal. She clerked for one sitting Supreme Court justice as well as a future one — working with John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh, respectively. She also became a Gates Cambridge scholar, earning her MPhil from the University of Cambridge in England and eventually joining the board of the Gates Cambridge Alumni Association.

Advertisement

But when she took the stage at the 2024 Republican National Convention, it was not because her impressive resumé was on display. Instead, she stood before an auditorium of delegates, celebrities, and politicians to declare her support for her husband, J.D. Vance, who had just been announced as Donald Trump's running mate. In her speech, Usha admitted, "It's safe to say that neither J.D., nor I expected to find ourselves in this position." Indeed, J.D. is quite unlike anyone that the Trump campaign as ever seen.

One of the biggest factors differentiating her from the Trump women central to the campaign is, of course, her style. From her clothes to her shoes to her hair, the Yale-educated lawyer stands out from the rest.

Advertisement