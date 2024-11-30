Actor Helena Bonham Carter does not exactly fit the mold of your typical Hollywood star. She is deliciously quirky and decidedly unpretentious, with a fashion sense that prioritizes neither the fashionable nor sensible but somehow works with her oddball vibe. Bonham Carter clearly walks to the beat of her own drum, but like so many of her peers, the star has a habit of dating within the entertainment business. That said, Bonham Carter strayed from the pattern for the first time in 2018 when she kickstarted a relationship with Rye Dag Holmboe, a psychoanalyst and art historian who is 20-some years her junior.

Bonham Carter began acting professionally as a teenager, and it did not take her long to make waves in her native Britain. She rose to worldwide prominence in the early 1990s, with films such as "Hamlet," "Howards End," and "Mary Shelley's Frankenstein." What's more, Bonham Carter has since earned two Academy Award nominations for "The Wings of the Dove" and "The King's Speech" (in addition to a slew of Golden Globe, Emmy, and BAFTA nominations, along with one BAFTA win). The actor is also well-known for her work as Bellatrix Lestrange in the "Harry Potter" franchise, for her appearance as Princess Margaret in "The Crown" — Bonham Carter famously prepared for the role by seeking out a psychic — and for her many collaborations with filmmaker (and ex-partner) Tim Burton. Below we take a look at the famous men Helena Bonham Carter has dated, starting with Burton, her children's father.

