Nancy Pelosi Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Speculation

Politicians these days keep up with Hollywood celebrities and how popular cosmetic procedures have become among them. Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi isn't immune to the plastic surgery rumors. For years, people have speculated that Pelosi has gotten work done. Even surgeons have chimed in on the discussion.

"A woman her age shouldn't look that good," Detroit-based plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn told The Washington Times in 2011. "It appears that she has had a good amount of surgery," Youn said, specifying that she may have had an eye- and facelift. YouTuber and plastic surgeon Dr. Mike Nayak feels the same. In a YouTube video, Nayak described Pelosi's face as a classic case of the '90s facelift craze, which entailed tightening the skin as much as possible, leaving her eyebrows in an unnaturally raised position. He also listed signs of rhinoplasty complications, adding to her list of alleged procedures. D.C. surgeon Barry J. Cohen told The Daily Beast in 2009 that Pelosi's neck and eyes were certainly under the knife at some point in her career.

The consensus is clear: Nancy Pelosi has had work done. Her appearance is something many other politicians have commented on throughout her years in office. For instance, Don Jr.'s ironic jab at Nancy Pelosi about her "spray painted" eyebrows started an uproar on X (formerly known as Twitter) due to his partner Kimberly Guilfoyle's rumored plastic surgery and unrecognizable face from years past. Guilfoyle, herself, has even made comments about Pelosi.