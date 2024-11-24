Nancy Pelosi Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Speculation
Politicians these days keep up with Hollywood celebrities and how popular cosmetic procedures have become among them. Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi isn't immune to the plastic surgery rumors. For years, people have speculated that Pelosi has gotten work done. Even surgeons have chimed in on the discussion.
"A woman her age shouldn't look that good," Detroit-based plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn told The Washington Times in 2011. "It appears that she has had a good amount of surgery," Youn said, specifying that she may have had an eye- and facelift. YouTuber and plastic surgeon Dr. Mike Nayak feels the same. In a YouTube video, Nayak described Pelosi's face as a classic case of the '90s facelift craze, which entailed tightening the skin as much as possible, leaving her eyebrows in an unnaturally raised position. He also listed signs of rhinoplasty complications, adding to her list of alleged procedures. D.C. surgeon Barry J. Cohen told The Daily Beast in 2009 that Pelosi's neck and eyes were certainly under the knife at some point in her career.
The consensus is clear: Nancy Pelosi has had work done. Her appearance is something many other politicians have commented on throughout her years in office. For instance, Don Jr.'s ironic jab at Nancy Pelosi about her "spray painted" eyebrows started an uproar on X (formerly known as Twitter) due to his partner Kimberly Guilfoyle's rumored plastic surgery and unrecognizable face from years past. Guilfoyle, herself, has even made comments about Pelosi.
What have fellow politicians said about Nancy Pelosi's plastic surgery rumors?
In a rant on Newsmax, which aired in 2022, Kimberly Guilfoyle mocked Nancy Pelosi while claiming that the media spins a false positive narrative of Democrats. "Pelosi lying — what's left of her face — off about Biden's accomplishments and legislative achievements," Guilfoyle said (via The Daily Mail). Many were quick to point out the hypocrisy of her statement, since Guilfoyle, herself, can't escape plastic surgery speculation. One user on X wrote: "It's hilarious how Kimberly Guilfoyle is attacking Nancy Pelosi on her use of Plastic Surgery [sic] when she herself had so many operations done to the point where she doesn't look anything like she used to."
Other public figures have also made jokes about Pelosi's seemingly obvious cosmetic alterations. Political commentator Rogan O'Handley — better known as D.C. Draino — took to X during the COVID-19 pandemic to imply that Pelosi was abusing lockdown protocol. "It looks like Nancy Pelosi got some plastic surgery done on her face during the lockdown," he joked. "If so, I thought non-essential medical procedures were banned in California?"
However, they're not the first ones to take a shot at Pelosi. Senator Lindsey Graham also commented on the former house speaker's face following a 2015 speech to Congress from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In a Bloomberg report, Graham was quoted saying: "Did you see Nancy Pelosi on the floor? Complete disgust. If you can get through all the surgeries, there's disgust" (via The Hill). He later apologized for the remark, telling NBC News, "I made a poor attempt at humor to talk about her reaction and for that I apologize."