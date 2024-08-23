Don Jr.'s Ironic Jab At Nancy Pelosi Has Kimberly Guilfoyle On Everyone's Lips

Excitement has been palpable during the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC). For instance, the exuberant musical roll call from the second night of the festivities has been an oft-discussed topic — and it's been compared to the much drier version of the Republican National Convention roll call. And, of course, former first son Donald Trump, Jr. has his eye on the DNC. But instead of making comments on anything relevant, he chose to criticize a Democrat's outward appearance.

Trump Jr. retweeted a clip of Nancy Pelosi speaking at the DNC with a rousing message of, "Onward to victory!" In the caption of his tweet, Trump Jr. snarked, "Nancy Pelosi looks like Norman Bates' mother if Banksy spray painted her eyebrows on."

The irony was not lost on X users, since Trump Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle has been criticized for her dramatic makeup looks and has contributed to the most notorious Trump family makeup fails. One X user replied to Trump Jr.'s tweet with a photo of Guilfoyle and said, "You shouldn't be talking about people's looks. Just saying." Another person alluded to how Guilfoyle is somewhat unrecognizable from her days married to Gavin Newsom and replied, "Someone google what Gavin Newsom's ex-wife looks like today."

