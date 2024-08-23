Don Jr.'s Ironic Jab At Nancy Pelosi Has Kimberly Guilfoyle On Everyone's Lips
Excitement has been palpable during the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC). For instance, the exuberant musical roll call from the second night of the festivities has been an oft-discussed topic — and it's been compared to the much drier version of the Republican National Convention roll call. And, of course, former first son Donald Trump, Jr. has his eye on the DNC. But instead of making comments on anything relevant, he chose to criticize a Democrat's outward appearance.
Trump Jr. retweeted a clip of Nancy Pelosi speaking at the DNC with a rousing message of, "Onward to victory!" In the caption of his tweet, Trump Jr. snarked, "Nancy Pelosi looks like Norman Bates' mother if Banksy spray painted her eyebrows on."
The irony was not lost on X users, since Trump Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle has been criticized for her dramatic makeup looks and has contributed to the most notorious Trump family makeup fails. One X user replied to Trump Jr.'s tweet with a photo of Guilfoyle and said, "You shouldn't be talking about people's looks. Just saying." Another person alluded to how Guilfoyle is somewhat unrecognizable from her days married to Gavin Newsom and replied, "Someone google what Gavin Newsom's ex-wife looks like today."
Pelosi has also been insulted by the elder Donald Trump often
Donald Trump, Jr. is not the only member of the Trump family who has resorted to insulting Nancy Pelosi instead of engaging in an enriching political debate. He seemed to learn the art of slinging insults from his father. Per Politico, a few days after the terrifying attack on Pelosi's husband in 2022, the elder Donald Trump equated Pelosi to a convict in a speech when he said, "I think she's an animal, too, to tell you the truth." The outlet reported that Trump called her "crazy Nancy Pelosi" as well. And in 2024, Trump's reported comments on Pelosi's age were as painfully ironic as Trump Jr.'s quotes on her DNC makeup.
Trump Jr.'s tweet calling Pelosi out for seemingly too much makeup is ironic for another reason. Prior to President Joe Biden announcing that he was dropping out of the presidential race and handing the baton to Vice President Kamala Harris, Pelosi made an uncharacteristic appearance appearing to go makeup-free for a TV interview.