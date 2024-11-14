Melania Trump's Shameless Photo Collection Cash Grab Accidentally Reveals Unflattering Truth
Melania Trump doesn't seem to be embracing the first lady role for her husband's second administration. Melania's non-answer about a second go-round as first lady made that pretty clear. Additionally, Melania's impersonal shoutout to Donald fueled speculation that she's over being first lady again already. A little over a week after the 2024 election, Melania also seemed to show her mind was elsewhere when she launched a new product on her website: a digital photo book called "On The Move."
According to the product listing, "This exclusive collection of images showcases First Lady Melania Trump's dynamic life, featuring her in various settings — from her office and the campaign trail to her home." The photos were taken by Regine Mahaux. The collectible is fully digital and "permanently minted on the Solana blockchain," and it costs a whopping $195. For a price like that, you wouldn't be remiss to expect upward of 100 photos for Melania fans. Per Fox News, it comes with 16.
$195 for only 16 digital photos is a lot to ask, even if some of the money is going toward Melania's Fostering the Future initiative, as Fox News reports. However, it's also strange that there are only 16 photos, because it almost implies that Melania doesn't do all that much.
Melania's privacy preferences could factor into the quantity
It's already known that Melania Trump didn't spend much time campaigning for her husband's re-election, so there would likely not be many pictures from the 2024 campaign in "On The Move." It also could be that there isn't much content for the digital photo book because Melania spends most of her time living a private life in Mar-a-Lago. It's been reported that she is family-oriented. In March 2023, an insider told People, "Many Mar-a-Lago Club members and others know and see Melania. But they aren't friends. They don't get together and gab or socialize." They also spoke about her protectiveness over her and Donald's son Barron Trump, who seems to be her main focus.
Melania has also been called shy. Stane Jerko — the photographer who helped launch the first lady's modeling career — told Tatler in 2020, "She was timid." Petra Sedej, a former school friend of Melania's, said similarly. "But she can also make jokes and be funny," Sedej added.
If all that is true, that Melania is reserved and just likes spending time at home with her family, then why go to the trouble to pose for 16 measly pictures for a digital book? It feels like nothing more than a cash grab to entice the MAGA-verse Melania fans to open their wallets — just one of the many strange things about Melania's online store.