Strange Things About Melania Trump's Online Shop

When Melania Knauss married Donald Trump, she acquired his ambitions along with his last name. Amid her husband's third presidential race, she has taken an interest in merchandising. Just as Trump promotes his collectible sneakers, watches, NFTs, crypto, and a church-and-state-muddling Bible that includes the Declaration of Independence, so too is Melania selling her own line of artwork and jewelry through her two online outlets, melaniatrump.com and USACollectibles.com. Though her sales pitches on social media are much more subdued than Donald's — she doesn't go on about election fraud or making America great again — the message is still the same: If you're a true patriot, you'll buy my products to show you want us back in the White House.

True, it's unusual for presidential candidates and their families to be so deeply invested in their own branding; imagine Abraham Lincoln selling "Four Score & 7 Years" caps or George Washington lending his name to a line of wigs. But the Trumps' merch sales aren't illegal, and the funds aren't being directly used for the campaign. Still, there are some aspects of Melania's shop that might not sit well with some. Read on to see why.