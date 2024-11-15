Travis Kelce And Patrick Mahomes' Houses Were Robbed: Here's What We Know
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce have been at the forefront of a Kansas City Chiefs team that's dominated professional football. The duo has been instrumental to the team's three Super Bowl victories in four years, winning back-to-back championships in 2023 and 2024. But Mahomes and Kelce now have something else in common besides trophies and national spotlight. Both men are now the victims of burglary.
According to Page Six, Mahomes' house was the first to get hit. The burglary occurred at his estate in Belton, Missouri on October 6, 2024. The incident was reported by a bodyguard at the house sometime after 12 a.m. that morning. The star quarterback was not home, but was instead out celebrating Kelce's 35th birthday. It wasn't reported whether or not Mahomes' wife Brittany was at their extravagant home when the robbery happened. A source told The Sun that some of her jewelry and designer bags, as well as some of Patrick's jerseys and trophies, were taken during the burglary.
Both incidents are being investigated
Just under two days later, Travis Kelce's lavish mansion in Leawood, Kansas, was also robbed. According to TMZ, $20,000 in cash was stolen, and the FBI was working with local law enforcement to investigate both cases. Other break-ins in close-by areas were also being investigated, though it wasn't reported if those incidents were connected. Mahomes talked about the robbery with reporters on November 13 (via KSHB 41's YouTube).
"Obviously it's frustrating, disappointing," Mahomes said. "I can't get into too many of the details because the investigation is still ongoing. But obviously it's something that you don't want to happen to, really anybody, but obviously yourself." When asked whether or not the family was home when the robbery happened, Mahomes reiterated that he couldn't comment on the situation. "I can't speak too much about the details of everything, just with the investigation going on. But I'm sure at some point, that will be talked about."