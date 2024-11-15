Travis Kelce And Patrick Mahomes' Houses Were Robbed: Here's What We Know

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce have been at the forefront of a Kansas City Chiefs team that's dominated professional football. The duo has been instrumental to the team's three Super Bowl victories in four years, winning back-to-back championships in 2023 and 2024. But Mahomes and Kelce now have something else in common besides trophies and national spotlight. Both men are now the victims of burglary.

According to Page Six, Mahomes' house was the first to get hit. The burglary occurred at his estate in Belton, Missouri on October 6, 2024. The incident was reported by a bodyguard at the house sometime after 12 a.m. that morning. The star quarterback was not home, but was instead out celebrating Kelce's 35th birthday. It wasn't reported whether or not Mahomes' wife Brittany was at their extravagant home when the robbery happened. A source told The Sun that some of her jewelry and designer bags, as well as some of Patrick's jerseys and trophies, were taken during the burglary.