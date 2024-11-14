Unearthed Interview Hints At Real Reason Melania Trump Blew Off Jill Biden's White House Invite

While Donald Trump visited President Joe Biden at the White House for a post-election meetup, Melania Trump won't be meeting with First Lady Jill Biden. In her latest bailed appearance, Melania reportedly rejected Jill's invitation. And rumors have been swirling about the reason, with Melania's office even making a statement on X, noting, "several unnamed sources in the media continue to provide false, misleading, and inaccurate information" on the subject. It seems, however, that the answer may have been right in front of us all along. In October, Melania spoke about Jill in an interview, and she didn't mince words about her thoughts on the first lady.

Ahead of Election Day, Melania spoke to the French outlet, Paris Match. She opened up about the Donald Trump rally shooting back in July. She mentioned that Jill "took the initiative to contact me directly" following the assassination attempt that was made against her husband, per Fox News. Despite the fact that Jill reached out to her, Melania said, "I do question, however, whether Jill's concern was genuine as a few days prior she referred to my husband as 'evil' and a 'liar.'" Melania went on to assert, "It was obvious that the onslaught of rhetoric from Democrat leaders and the mainstream media was so deeply embedded in our nation's consciousness it prompted an attempt to assassinate Donald."

