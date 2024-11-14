Unearthed Interview Hints At Real Reason Melania Trump Blew Off Jill Biden's White House Invite
While Donald Trump visited President Joe Biden at the White House for a post-election meetup, Melania Trump won't be meeting with First Lady Jill Biden. In her latest bailed appearance, Melania reportedly rejected Jill's invitation. And rumors have been swirling about the reason, with Melania's office even making a statement on X, noting, "several unnamed sources in the media continue to provide false, misleading, and inaccurate information" on the subject. It seems, however, that the answer may have been right in front of us all along. In October, Melania spoke about Jill in an interview, and she didn't mince words about her thoughts on the first lady.
Ahead of Election Day, Melania spoke to the French outlet, Paris Match. She opened up about the Donald Trump rally shooting back in July. She mentioned that Jill "took the initiative to contact me directly" following the assassination attempt that was made against her husband, per Fox News. Despite the fact that Jill reached out to her, Melania said, "I do question, however, whether Jill's concern was genuine as a few days prior she referred to my husband as 'evil' and a 'liar.'" Melania went on to assert, "It was obvious that the onslaught of rhetoric from Democrat leaders and the mainstream media was so deeply embedded in our nation's consciousness it prompted an attempt to assassinate Donald."
Melania seemingly can't forgive Jill for what she said in a campaign speech
At a Georgia campaign event in July, Jill Biden slammed Trump for his vile behavior, per YouTube. As an example of this behavior, Jill noted, "He called POWs and those who died in war 'losers' and 'suckers.'" Perhaps unsurprisingly, Melania Trump seems to view her husband using hateful, inflammatory language to be much more excusable than Jill doing it. "Has the concept of 'respect' become antiquated? Can opposing sides prioritize decency, come together, and coexist?" Melania asked in her interview with palpable irony. She noted, "Doubtful, as the Democrat political engine peddles harsh words, vile names, and labels our nation's 45th President 'a threat to democracy.'"
In her speech, Jill was referring to Donald's cancelled trip to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery back in 2018, when he reportedly said, "Why should I go to that cemetery? It's filled with losers," per The Atlantic. It seems, however, that Melania still believes Jill to be the ultimate perpetrator of hateful language, saying, "it is undeniable that this type of speech created a toxic political environment." Melania didn't attempt to hide her feelings about the first lady or what she said in her speech, so in the end, it's not particularly surprising that she skipped out on their meeting.