How Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Reportedly Feel About Daughter Violet's Bond With JLo's Family
Although Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been separated since April 2024, and the latter filed for divorce in August 2024, the "Dazed and Confused" actor has since confirmed his ex-wife is still on his mind. In addition, it appears that his daughter, Violet, has not entirely left J.Lo's circle. In November 2024, the Daily Mail reported Affleck and his other former bride, Jennifer Garner, were reportedly perplexed when their daughter decided to meet up with J.Lo's sister, Lynda Lopez, at Yale University. Violet apparently arranged the meeting with Lopez, and the two took a selfie together which the latter posted on her Instagram page. "New Haven with my favorite Yalie!" Lopez wrote.
Despite Affleck and J.Lo's breakup, a source told the Daily Mail that Violet still apparently shares a closeness with her stepmom's family. "Violet has a strong attachment to J.Lo and her family," the source said. "It's quite confusing to Ben and Jen [Garner] because they do not understand why Violet is so adamant on keeping her close." Her intent, the source said, was to let the deep connection she shares with the Lopez sisters persist, considering she sees both of them as positive role models.
The Affleck and Lopez families aren't separated quite yet
Even if her father and Jennifer Lopez are getting divorced, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet has shown she is not ready to let go of J.Lo and her family. Since their separation, Violet allegedly hasn't been afraid to raid J.Lo's closet, and she was seen spending time with her stepsiblings, Max and Emme, in August 2024, per Page Six.
And, despite her parents' reported confusion, Violet is not the only Affleck who's been spotted with a Lopez post-separation. In September 2024, Affleck and Lopez reportedly reunited at the Beverly Hills Hotel's Polo Lounge. While there, the two were spotted together sharing brunch with their families. However, things supposedly got more intimate than just a cordial family get-together. "Ben and J.Lo are currently at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel holding hands and kissing," a source told Page Six. "The kids are with them, but at a separate table." The two are also promoting their new movie, "Unstoppable," and regardless of their relationship's temperature, Affleck has still praised Lopez for her performance in the movie. "Jennifer's spectacular," Affleck told Entertainment Tonight in November 2024.