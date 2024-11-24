How Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Reportedly Feel About Daughter Violet's Bond With JLo's Family

Although Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been separated since April 2024, and the latter filed for divorce in August 2024, the "Dazed and Confused" actor has since confirmed his ex-wife is still on his mind. In addition, it appears that his daughter, Violet, has not entirely left J.Lo's circle. In November 2024, the Daily Mail reported Affleck and his other former bride, Jennifer Garner, were reportedly perplexed when their daughter decided to meet up with J.Lo's sister, Lynda Lopez, at Yale University. Violet apparently arranged the meeting with Lopez, and the two took a selfie together which the latter posted on her Instagram page. "New Haven with my favorite Yalie!" Lopez wrote.

Despite Affleck and J.Lo's breakup, a source told the Daily Mail that Violet still apparently shares a closeness with her stepmom's family. "Violet has a strong attachment to J.Lo and her family," the source said. "It's quite confusing to Ben and Jen [Garner] because they do not understand why Violet is so adamant on keeping her close." Her intent, the source said, was to let the deep connection she shares with the Lopez sisters persist, considering she sees both of them as positive role models.