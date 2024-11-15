What We Know About Matt Gaetz's Wife Ginger Luckey

Raised in California, Ginger Luckey received her undergraduate degree in accounting from UC Santa Barbara, where she was active on the varsity sailing team. She continued her business studies at UC Berkeley, and took online courses at Harvard. Following graduation, Luckey Gaetz rose through the ranks as a financial analyst for Apeel, a manufacturer of plant-based produce storage products. After five years, she made the jump to KPMG.

Luckey Gaetz's family is connected to the conservative political world, and in early 2020 she reluctantly accompanied her mother to a fundraiser at Donald Trump's expansive Mar-a-Lago resort. It was there she met Matt Gaetz, a House representative from Florida. Despite their 12-year age difference, the two hit it off immediately, and Gaetz took her to a birthday party for Kimberly Guilfoyle the next day. Just nine months later, Gaetz proposed at Mar-a-Lago to the cheers of other club members. "It didn't come as a surprise," Luckey Gaetz confessed to the Daily Mail. "I had sort of seen it coming." They tied the knot two years later. (Alas, Guilfoyle's engagement to Donald Trump Jr. seems destined to go on indefinitely.)

The happy couple's life recently has been a whirl of travel to various rallies. The congressman ran for re-election at the same time Trump was stumping for his second term in office. Gaetz won his bid to retain his seat, but resigned shortly after he was chosen as Trump's attorney general pick. If he's confirmed, expect to see more of the Gaetzes rubbing elbows with the president's closest compatriots, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., seen above. The couple may maintain dual residences in D.C. and Florida for the duration, perhaps with Luckey Gaetz doing her consulting work remotely.