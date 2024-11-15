What We Know About Matt Gaetz's Wife Ginger Luckey
Despite Matt Gaetz's scandal-plagued background, he stands poised to assume one of the most prestigious positions in the federal government. President-elect Donald Trump tapped the former Republican congressman to serve as U.S. attorney general in his second administration, a decision that shocked politicians from both parties. One of the loudest cheers for the decision came from Gaetz's wife, Ginger Luckey Gaetz; on her X (formerly Twitter) account, she wrote, "Attorney General will look good on you my love."
Married to Gaetz since August 2021, Lucky Gaetz is proud to be both a "wifey" and an accomplished analyst for KPMG, a major multinational accounting organization. Success runs in her family: She's also the sister of Palmer Luckey, who became a billionaire thanks to Facebook's acquisition of the virtual reality company he founded. Luckey Gaetz is a committed Christian who references Bible passages in her social media profiles; when her husband was named AG pick, her X reaction was simply "God is good." Here's what else we know about the controversial lawyer's wife.
Ginger Luckey Gaetz has a seat on the Trump train
Raised in California, Ginger Luckey received her undergraduate degree in accounting from UC Santa Barbara, where she was active on the varsity sailing team. She continued her business studies at UC Berkeley, and took online courses at Harvard. Following graduation, Luckey Gaetz rose through the ranks as a financial analyst for Apeel, a manufacturer of plant-based produce storage products. After five years, she made the jump to KPMG.
Luckey Gaetz's family is connected to the conservative political world, and in early 2020 she reluctantly accompanied her mother to a fundraiser at Donald Trump's expansive Mar-a-Lago resort. It was there she met Matt Gaetz, a House representative from Florida. Despite their 12-year age difference, the two hit it off immediately, and Gaetz took her to a birthday party for Kimberly Guilfoyle the next day. Just nine months later, Gaetz proposed at Mar-a-Lago to the cheers of other club members. "It didn't come as a surprise," Luckey Gaetz confessed to the Daily Mail. "I had sort of seen it coming." They tied the knot two years later. (Alas, Guilfoyle's engagement to Donald Trump Jr. seems destined to go on indefinitely.)
The happy couple's life recently has been a whirl of travel to various rallies. The congressman ran for re-election at the same time Trump was stumping for his second term in office. Gaetz won his bid to retain his seat, but resigned shortly after he was chosen as Trump's attorney general pick. If he's confirmed, expect to see more of the Gaetzes rubbing elbows with the president's closest compatriots, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., seen above. The couple may maintain dual residences in D.C. and Florida for the duration, perhaps with Luckey Gaetz doing her consulting work remotely.
Ginger Gaetz has a number of interests outside of politics
When she's not accompanying her husband to rally events or Mar-a-Lago parties, Ginger Luckey Gaetz has a number of outside interests. She's showed off her expertise in the kitchen, most recently a huge cake decorated with a funky tiki-style design. The dessert weighed more than 25 pounds and took her two days to make: "1 day cake baking/cooling and 1 day assembly/decorating," she explained on X. When she has time, Lucky Gaetz makes pans of lasagna to deliver to families in need through the Lasagna Love organization.
Proud of my career, my marriage, and accomplishments like this 25+ lb birthday cake I baked for a friend ✨🎂 https://t.co/OS50WaThaq pic.twitter.com/M4DEaLbmyC
— Ginger Gaetz (@GingerLGaetz) November 11, 2024
The (possibly) future attorney general's wife is also a pianist and singer who has volunteered her time to teach music to school-age children from low-income households. During Donald Trump's campaign, Luckey Gaetz was asked to sing the national anthem and other patriotic numbers at a number of events, including the one shown here at Mar-a-Lago. Perhaps thinking about the cringey attempt at singing Trump and Elon Musk made at a post-election event, Luckey Gaetz posted a message to Elon: "Keep me in mind if DOGE has any singing needs."