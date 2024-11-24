Inside Madonna's Complicated History With Sean Penn

This article includes discussions of domestic abuse.

Madonna and Sean Penn undoubtedly had one of the most chaotic marriages in Hollywood history. The legendary singer first met the future Oscar winner when he played a small part in her 1985 music video for "Material Girl." Speaking to Cosmopolitan in 1987, Madonna revealed that she could envision a future with Penn pretty much from the moment she first laid eyes on him. So, the pop star tried to make that dream a reality by playing it coy and eventually striking up a conversation with him on the overly crowded set. While Madonna had presented flowers to everyone who helped with the music video, she hand-delivered a rose to her future beau.

During a 1985 chat with People, she gushed about the "Mystic River" star, "We have so much in common that he's almost like my brother." The "Vogue" hitmaker continued, "His temperament is also similar to mine. That doesn't always make for ideal relationships, but I don't know what will happen." Of course, by then, they had already taken their relationship to the next stage. Speaking to Interview Magazine, Madonna shared that she was going about her morning routine as usual when she got a strong feeling that Penn wanted to propose to her simply because of a "look in his eye," per The Times.

The Grammy winner informed him that she was on the same page, so he officially asked her to marry him. The A-listers tied the knot in a private but star-studded ceremony in August 1985, just six months after they first met.

