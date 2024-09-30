Madonna And Guy Ritchie: Details About Their Marriage & Why They Split

We all love to swoon over Hollywood marriages that have stood the test of time, such as the long-lasting unions of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, or Warren Beatty and Annette Bening.

The Material Girl, however, is one A-list celebrity who has not had as much luck in the matrimony department. Madonna's relationship history has a lot of ups and downs, including a marriage to Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn. Theirs only lasted from 1985 until 1989, and was characterized by high drama and rumors of spousal abuse (she has since denied the various domestic violence allegations that made the rounds). Her second, to British film director Guy Ritchie, went a bit longer, lasting from 2000 until 2008. The marriage also proved to be a turbulent one, coming to a bitter end that made headlines throughout the world. As Ritchie later told Details (via ABC News), "I stepped into a soap opera, and I lived in it for quite a long period of my life."

So how did it all go so wrong? To find out, read further for a look at Madonna and Guy Ritchie, uncovering details about their marriage and why they split.