Is Kate Middleton Still Hosting Her Annual Christmas Concert This Year? What We Know

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has certainly had a challenging 2024. Back in January 2024, Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate Middleton had undergone surgery, and would be taking a step back from the public eye as a result. Speculation regarding her condition ran rampant until March, when Middleton announced on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with cancer, and had started chemotherapy in February. Since undergoing treatment, Middleton's public appearances have been few and far between, leading some to wonder if she'll still be hosting her annual Christmas carol concert, "Together at Christmas," at Westminster Abbey in London this year.

Middleton again took to Instagram in September 2024 to announce that she had completed treatment, and was now dedicated to staying "cancer-free." Later that same month, Hello! reported that the Princess of Wales was indeed in the process of planning the 2024 iteration of "Together at Christmas." Kensington Palace has now announced (via X) that Middleton's Christmas carol concert will return to Westminster Abbey — the very same church where Middleton married Prince William — on Friday, December 6. The event will air on television on Christmas Eve. This announcement comes as the Princess has slowly returned to her royal duties, most recently appearing at the "Festival of Remembrance" and the "Remembrance Sunday" celebration, both in London (per ABC News).

