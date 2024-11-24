Why Princess Charlotte Will Likely Never Wear A Tiara Until Her Wedding Day

The politics of tiaras, much like royal life itself, comes with plenty of hidden clasps. For Princess Charlotte, the glitzy headpiece remains out of reach for now, though the right moment may not be too far off. Across Europe, many princesses are gifted their first tiara for their 18th birthday, but in the British monarchy, the rules around royal regalia follow a resolutely more reserved path. If tradition holds true, Charlotte may have to wait until her wedding day to sport the sparkling circlet, as they are typically reserved for taken women. As etiquette expert Grant Harrold crystallized to the BBC: "For married ladies it was a sign of status and would show you were taken and not looking for a husband. For the gentleman it was a clear sign not to make advances toward the lady in question."

Princess Eugenie honored this tradition when she first wore a tiara on her wedding day to Jack Brooksbank. Likewise her sister, Princess Beatrice, debuted hers on her own big day in 2020. Still, the rules aren't set in stone. The late Queen Elizabeth II received a tiara for her 18th birthday, but because of World War II, she had no public occasion to wear one until her wedding to Prince Philip, when she donned Queen Mary's iconic Fringe tiara. There have also been a handful of other exceptions in the past. Both Princesses Margaret and Anne wore tiaras as teenagers, long before walking down the aisle. Could Charlotte be the next royal to claim her crown jewel moment sooner than expected?