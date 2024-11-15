Marla Maples' Election Night Posts Have Everyone Saying The Same Shady Things

President-elect Donald Trump certainly has his fair share of cheerleaders. However, he also hasn't been afraid to kick devout followers like Laura Loomer to the curb. Thus, it might shock spectators to know someone who could have already left his circle, his ex-wife, Marla Maples, was also front and center celebrating his campaign efforts.

Advertisement

If anyone keeping up with Maples didn't already know, she made it crystal clear in November 2024 that she's riding the Trump train. In an Instagram post she made on November 14, 2024, Maples commemorated Trump's campaign during an election night event at his Mar-a-Lago resort. "Nov 5th, we gathered as friends with a shared vision to unite our nation and restore the values instilled by our forefathers, while celebrating the light and joy within all of us," she wrote. In another Instagram post, she celebrated entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy's recent appointment by Trump to the Department of Government Efficiency.

While Maples' presence at the event could simply be a sign that she and Trump are friendly with each other, some have found her support of him to be more questionable. "You really crack me up," one commenter began. "You stole somebody else's husband and you're sitting there gluten about how wonderful the Republicans are. You have no weight to say anything. I don't even think you're in touch with life." Others questioned her motives, citing her lack of visible support during Trump's first term as president. "Are you being paid for this?" one commenter asked. "You did not get involved in his first term and election. Those that he is choosing are just frightening."

Advertisement