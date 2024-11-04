The Hypocritical Reason Why Trump Reportedly Kicked Laura Loomer To The Curb

Some of Donald Trump's allies were reportedly worried about Laura Loomer's involvement in his affairs. "She has to go," a Trump ally told NBC News in September 2024. "Laura Loomer cannot stay. She just can't. She is unapologetic." Such concerns especially arose after she made derogatory comments involving Vice President Kamala Harris and her Indian heritage. "This woman attacked the vice president of the United States in such a racist manner," the ally said. "It was appalling, and she hasn't apologized."

Advertisement

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Make America Great Again movement condemned Loomer's comments and tried to disassociate them from the Trump campaign's beliefs and goals. "Unfortunately, recent statements that attempt to divide our community along racial or ethnic lines, specifically those made by Ms. Laura Loomer, are completely unacceptable and do not reflect the values of this movement or the America we seek to build," the statement said.

Despite the red flags she's raised due to her actions, the final nail in Loomer's coffin was simply Trump's opposition toward her appearance. After learning of the activist's toxic personality and her iffy track record, he was allegedly more disturbed and revolted after hearing just how drastic her cosmetic procedures were, and thus agreed to send her packing at the end of his campaign's stop in New York City.

Advertisement