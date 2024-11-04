The Hypocritical Reason Why Trump Reportedly Kicked Laura Loomer To The Curb
Laura Loomer is a lot of things. Whether it be a devout ally to Donald Trump or a right-wing activist, Loomer has avidly stood by the Republican presidential nominee despite being haunted by several controversies throughout her career. "I don't really have much of a life, you know?" Loomer told The Washington Post in May 2024. "So I'm happy to dedicate all my time to helping Trump because if Trump doesn't get back in, I don't have anything." But, despite her fervent support for the former president, she's apparently been given the boot from his inner-circle.
Loomer's views and statements, from supporting 9/11 conspiracy theories to celebrating migrant deaths, have attracted negative attention from onlookers — to herself and, by association, Trump. However, Trump's reasoning for eventually dumping her from his loop is contradictory to his own daily practices. Loomer underwent a plastic surgery transformation that radically altered her facial appearance. Trump, who has a history of manipulating his appearance via major tan failures, is reportedly disgusted by cosmetic surgery, and that was enough to kick her to the curb.
Laura Loomer has raised many red flags
Some of Donald Trump's allies were reportedly worried about Laura Loomer's involvement in his affairs. "She has to go," a Trump ally told NBC News in September 2024. "Laura Loomer cannot stay. She just can't. She is unapologetic." Such concerns especially arose after she made derogatory comments involving Vice President Kamala Harris and her Indian heritage. "This woman attacked the vice president of the United States in such a racist manner," the ally said. "It was appalling, and she hasn't apologized."
In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Make America Great Again movement condemned Loomer's comments and tried to disassociate them from the Trump campaign's beliefs and goals. "Unfortunately, recent statements that attempt to divide our community along racial or ethnic lines, specifically those made by Ms. Laura Loomer, are completely unacceptable and do not reflect the values of this movement or the America we seek to build," the statement said.
Despite the red flags she's raised due to her actions, the final nail in Loomer's coffin was simply Trump's opposition toward her appearance. After learning of the activist's toxic personality and her iffy track record, he was allegedly more disturbed and revolted after hearing just how drastic her cosmetic procedures were, and thus agreed to send her packing at the end of his campaign's stop in New York City.