Savannah Chrisley's Designer Dress Request At Trump Event Has Everyone Saying Same Thing

The MAGA-verse has encroached on Mar-a-Lago for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Investor Summit. The three-day event lasts from November 14 through 16, 2024. Due to reality star and influencer Savannah Chrisley's connection to the Trump family, she is in attendance. However, she was criticized online for a social media post she made prior to the CPAC event.

A few days before the event was due to start, Savannah shared a photo of her in front of a Donald Trump presidential seal. In the caption, she said, "Headed to Mar-a-Lago on Thursday and need an evening gown!!" (via Reddit). Savannah also included a question box, asking fashion designers to contact her. A Reddit user shared a screenshot of Savannah's Story on the snarky "ChrisleyKnowsPrison" subreddit and quipped, "Grifters gonna grift." It's possible that they and other Reddit users thought Savannah was hoping for a designer to gift her a free dress, but it's unclear.

Some commenters brought up the multiple fraud charges that sent Savannah's parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, to prison. Reddit users debated whether or not Trump would pardon Todd and Julie since Savannah's speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC) seemed to be a way for her to get Trump's attention so he'd let them out early.

