Savannah Chrisley's Designer Dress Request At Trump Event Has Everyone Saying Same Thing
The MAGA-verse has encroached on Mar-a-Lago for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Investor Summit. The three-day event lasts from November 14 through 16, 2024. Due to reality star and influencer Savannah Chrisley's connection to the Trump family, she is in attendance. However, she was criticized online for a social media post she made prior to the CPAC event.
A few days before the event was due to start, Savannah shared a photo of her in front of a Donald Trump presidential seal. In the caption, she said, "Headed to Mar-a-Lago on Thursday and need an evening gown!!" (via Reddit). Savannah also included a question box, asking fashion designers to contact her. A Reddit user shared a screenshot of Savannah's Story on the snarky "ChrisleyKnowsPrison" subreddit and quipped, "Grifters gonna grift." It's possible that they and other Reddit users thought Savannah was hoping for a designer to gift her a free dress, but it's unclear.
Some commenters brought up the multiple fraud charges that sent Savannah's parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, to prison. Reddit users debated whether or not Trump would pardon Todd and Julie since Savannah's speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC) seemed to be a way for her to get Trump's attention so he'd let them out early.
Many social media users don't feel bad for the Chrisleys
Savannah Chrisley has worked to bring awareness to what her parents are dealing with, such as sharing harrowing details about Todd Chrisley's prison stay and Julie Chrisley's life behind bars. After the 2024 election and shortly before the CPAC Investor Summit, Savannah shared a video on Instagram lamenting that Julie's probation was two years longer after they unsuccessfully tried to appeal her conviction. "And that was just astonishing to me," Savannah said. She added that the longer probation was going to be appealed as well.
Although some were supportive (and believed a pardon from Donald Trump would be on the way), other commenters weren't that sympathetic. Many said Savannah's parents committed the crimes they were charged with and now have to deal with the fallout. One commenter brought up Savannah's oft-criticized support of Trump and said, "Well, hopefully your little orange man will help," with a laughing-face emoji.
A comment on a different post from the "ChrisleyKnowsPrison" subreddit pointed out how presidential pardons usually happen at the end of the terms. As of writing, Julie is set to be released in October 2028, and Todd in January 2033. In that case, if Trump is planning on pardoning the Chrisleys at all, his waiting four years to do it wouldn't do much for Julie — and she might even be out before he gets it done.