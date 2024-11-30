The Rise And Fall Of Kimberly Guilfoyle's Time At Fox News

This article includes mentions of sexual harassment.

These days, Kimberly Guilfoyle is exclusively associated with the Trump clan, thanks to her engagement to Donald Trump Jr. and her constant praise of Donald Trump. But before Guilfoyle was associated with one of the most powerful families in the world, she was married to California Governor Gavin Newsom and building her legal career. Guilfoyle served as Los Angeles' Deputy District Attorney before landing a job as San Francisco's Assistant District Attorney, and her love of the law (now somewhat ironic, given her association with the Trump clan) eventually led her to television.

Advertisement

Guilfoyle would make her television debut on "Both Sides" before finally landing a job at Fox News. Ironically, Guilfoyle and Newsom's marriage came to an end just as her career at Fox News started to take off. She joined the network in 2006, hosting the short-lived show "The Lineup," which failed to take off and got axed. Guilfoyle landed on her feet, however, using her legal background to contribute to "Hannity" and "The O'Reilly Factor." Her perseverance paid off — in 2011, she landed a spot on the network's popular segment "The Five." Here, she quickly became a household name, and three years into her tenure on the coveted show, Guilfoyle found herself co-hosting "Outnumbered" as well.

Guilfoyle would continue to be a familiar face on "The Five" for the next seven years before making a sudden, unexpected career switch mired in scandal and controversy.

Advertisement